Triple Threat Title Match Announced For NXT Takeover: Valentine’s Day

Io Shirai will defend the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat match at the next NXT Takeover speical.

The Genius of the Sky will defend against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. The match announcement was reported by ComicBook.com.

WWE has done a great job building up this match, with all three women butting heads in recent weeks. Shirai has had a strong title reign since capturing the gold from Charlotte Flair back in June 2020 at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

For more on the events that led to this match being signed, visit WWE.com.

The next NXT Takeover pay-per-view takes place Sunday, February 14th, 2021. The event will air live on the WWE Network.