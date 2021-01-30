Update On Former Lucha Underground Writer’s Relationship With MLW

On recent episodes of MLW Fusion, Salina de la Renta has summoned former Lucha Underground Champion, Mil Muertes to the promotion. Salina’s faction, Promociones Dorado, has also recently been purchased by a mysterious organization known as, Azteca Underground. Lucha Underground characters appearing in MLW has led to much speculation regarding the nature of the relationship.

Glorious violence is coming for my Believers. pic.twitter.com/1EzinTcR02 — Azteca Underground (@AZTECALucha) January 27, 2021

Former Lucha Underground head writer, Chris DeJoseph, briefly worked for MLW in 2019. DeJoseph was hired by MLW but left the company just one month later to rejoin WWE. DeJoseph was then fired by WWE 6 months later. He also worked on the WWE Creative Team from 2004-2010. MLW‘s Court Bauer also would have worked with DeJoseph in WWE at the same. Bauer was on the WWE Creative Team from 2005 until 2007.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former creative lead for Lucha Underground recently made contact with MLW about coming back but was turned down. DeJoseph also recently interviewed with Impact Wrestling.

“Chris DeJoseph recently had an interview to come in (to Impact Wrestling) as a writer. He had contact with MLW and he was turned down,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

DeJoseph had the following to say regarding his release from WWE last June.