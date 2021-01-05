Update On Marty Scurll Potentially Signing With WWE or NJPW

Marty Scurll is no longer with Ring of Honor. The company announced Monday night that the two parties have decided to end their working relationship.

Marty Scurll was accused of sexual assault last year during the #SpeakingOut movement. A young woman says that he sexually abused her when she was 16 years old and intoxicated. He made public statements addressing the situation:

“Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.”

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Marty Scurll becoming a free agent and his options for future employment.

“I don’t anticipate AEW taking him,” Meltzer said. “I mean, it’s possible, obviously he was friends with all those guys. For AEW, it would be difficult just because there’s a lot of heat that anyone is going to get for hiring him. WWE does not feel that heat, they’re going to do what they are going to do.”

Marty Scurll with AEW Stars (Photo: Being The Elite Ep. 133)

Marty Scurll’s Options

Dave Meltzer believes WWE and NJPW would be more willing than AEW and ROH to overlook Marty Scurll’s baggage.

“I would suspect that Marty can go to New Japan Pro Wrestling right now and get a job there. Except for the fact that he couldn’t right now because of the pandemic and their economic situation. If it was normal, he could go to New Japan, I have no doubt. It wouldn’t shock me (if he goes to) WWE. AEW I think would be tougher.”

Prior to working for ROH, Marty Scurll had a stint with the National Wrestling Alliance in 2019. He was involved in a program with NWA World Champion Nick Aldis. The NWA is looking to start back up this year and Scrull would be a recognizable name to bring in.

There is no question that Scurll is one of the most talented free agents in all of professional wrestling. It remains to be seen if his scandal will blow over and his reputation can be rehabilitated.