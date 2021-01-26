Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card: Title Match, New Competitors Announced

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, the company announced more competitors for both the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Sheamus and John Morrison have entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As noted, Edge also declared his entry into the match.

WWE announced a new title match, which will see Charlotte Flair and Raw Women’s Champion Asuka defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. It turns out that this is a rematch from last month’s WWE TLC pay-per-view where Asuka and Flair dethroned their opponents to become the champions.

WWE has announced that the two wrestlers who will be kicking off the Women’s Royal Rumble Match as the first and second entrants will be announced on WWE Backstage this Saturday. Also on this show, the wrestler who will be entering the Men’s Royal Rumble Match last at number 30 will be revealed.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – Last Man Standing Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, 14 Superstars TBA – Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 Superstars TBA – Women’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler