William Regal’s Son Amongst 4 New WWE Signings

WWE announced 4 new signings today for its NXT UK brand. Amongst the signings is Bailey Matthews, son of NXT General Manager, William Regal. Matthews formerly wrestled under the name Joe Bailey and had at one point been training at the NJPW dojo.

“Ready to roar onto the scene and represent his hometown of Blackpool, England, Bailey Matthews is set to bring a unique style to NXT UK inspired by the likes of Johnny Saint, Billy Robinson and NXT General Manager William Regal,” reads a WWE description of Matthews. The company’s official press release makes no mention of Matthews being Regal’s son, however.

The other announced signings include Meiko Satomura, although her debut for NXT UK had been announced earlier this week.

- Advertisement -

Also signed was Tony Gill, who used to wrestle under the name Gursinder Singh as part of the Desi Hit Squad for Impact Wrestling. He is a graduate of Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy.

Metehan Kocabasoglu is a German wrestler with Turkish heritage. He is better known under the name Lucky Kid. The 27-year-old has wrestled with the WXW promotion.

Rampage Brown, Aleah James, Sha Samuels and Ben Carter all recently debuted for the NXT UK brand as well.