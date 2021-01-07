WWE Announces New Competitors For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE has revealed several new competitors that will work the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, it was announced that six new teams have been added to the tournament. It was already known from last week that Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will be teaming up to represent The Undisputed Era in the tournament.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Stars

The following teams in this year’s tournament include:

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)

Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

Curt Stallion and August Grey

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)

WWE had the announcers note that more teams will be revealed in the coming days. The first two years of the tournament featured 16 tag teams, while the rest have had 8 tag teams.

It was also confirmed the first round of the Dusty Classic will begin next Wednesday night as The Undisputed Era takes on Breezango from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The tournament was established in 2015 as a tribute to the legendary pro wrestler. The winners will be awarded the Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup trophy, which looks like Dusty’s signature cowboy wrestling boots.