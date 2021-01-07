WWE Announces Next NXT Takeover Event For Valentine’s Day (2/14)

WWE has announced the first NXT takeover event of 2021.

The next NXT Takeover pay-per-view takes place Sunday, February 14th, 2021. The event will air live on the WWE Network.

WWE has released the first promo video for the event, which you can view in the player below. WWE has not yet announced a theme for the next Takeover, but the video does play into the fact that February 14th is Valentine’s Day.

NXT has a penchant for reviving classic pay-per-view themes. In 2020, we saw NXT shows branded with In Your House, Halloween Havoc and WarGames. The ‘St. Valentine’s Day Massacre PPV’ event from 1999 would be a logical option here.

To get an idea of the title defenses we might see, here is a roll call of NXT‘s reigning champions:

NXT Champion: Finn Balor

Women’s Champion: Io Shirai

North American Champion: Johnny Gargano

Tag Team Champions: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Cruiserweight Champion: Santos Escobar

