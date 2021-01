WWE Backstage is returning for one night.

The WWE Backstage Royal Rumble Special will air premiere Saturday, January 30th at 8pm (Eastern) on FS1. It will be hosted by Renee Paquette, Paige and Booker T.

The Backstage Rumble special will replay at midnight and then at 5pm the following day.

- Advertisement -

Naturally, this will be a Royal Rumble preview show. You can bet there will special guest appearances.

Renee Paquette and Paige both posted videos on Twitter reacting to the news.