WWE Raw Ratings See Slight Drop For Go-Home Royal Rumble Edition (1/25)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.819 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show did 1.854 million viewers with a 0.60 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.904 million viewers and a 0.57 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.838 million viewers and a 0.51 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.716 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.

This was the go-home edition of Raw for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Historically, these types of shows usually get a bump and the belief heading into this show was that it would be more than in recent months due to WWE not having to go up against the NFL on ESPN.

Next week will be more interesting to follow as there is usually intrigue from fans who want to see the fallout from the Royal Rumble.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.383 million viewers. This is up from the 2.262 million viewers on FS1 that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.67 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.282 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 2.153 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.284 million viewers while hour two did 2.280 million viewers. The show did 2.200 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.105 million viewers two weeks ago.