WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Updated Match Card, Participants

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The show airs live on the WWE Network.

On Monday’s WWE Raw, Bill Goldberg returned as part of Legends Night. Goldberg confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during the final segment of the broadcast. Goldberg issued a challenge to McIntyre and shoved him down to the mat.

With that match set, the following is the current lineup for the Royal Rumble:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defends against Bill Goldberg

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Daniel Bryan

Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

26 to be determined

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler

28 to be determined

Royal Rumble Rules

The rules for the Royal Rumble are simple. The battle royal begins with two Superstars in the ring. At timed intervals, another Superstar joins the fray. This continues until 30 people have entered the match.

Eliminations occur when a wrestler goes over the top rope and both feet touch the floor at ringside. The final person standing is the winner. They earn an opportunity to challenge for a championship of their choosing at WrestleMania.

Last year’s winners were Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair. McIntyre went on to WrestleMania to defeat Brock Lesnar and win his first WWE Championship. Charlotte faced Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania and captured the NXT Women’s Championship for a second time.