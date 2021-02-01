WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Results: Two Rumble Matches, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 aired live in the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. Both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship were on the line tonight in addition to the two Royal Rumble matches.

Royal Rumble Results

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Charlotte & Asuka to win the Women’s Tag Team Champions (Kickoff Show) Drew McIntyre def. Goldberg to win the WWE Championship Sasha Banks def. Carmella via submission to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship Bianca Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens to retain the Universal Championship Edge won the men’s Royal Rumble

Here are the takeaways from WWE Royal Rumble 2021:

McIntyre Retained The WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre defended the WWE Championship against Goldberg tonight at Royal Rumble. McIntyre hit Goldberg with a Spear before the match began. Goldberg battled back and sent Drew into the steel steps outside the ring. Goldberg then hit McIntyre with a Spear through the barricade. The match then officially started and McIntyre hit a Claymore for a two count. Goldberg hit two Spears but Drew kicked out. Goldberg followed it up with a Jackhammer but McIntyre kicked out at two. McIntyre then hit the Claymore for the pinfall victory. After the match, the two superstars shook hands.

Opinion: This was a typical Goldberg match and it just isn’t for me. Goldberg has his fans and maybe they enjoyed this match. I’m just happy Drew McIntyre walked out of the PPV still the WWE Champion.

Sasha Banks Tapped Out Carmela To Retain The SD Women’s Title

Sasha Banks defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella tonight at the PPV. Sasha quickly went for the Bank Statement but Carmella escaped out of the ring to regroup with Reginald. Banks chased her but Carmella hit a Clothesline and brought the champ back into the ring. Carmella locked in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Banks escaped and hit Carmella with a Meteora off the middle turnbuckle.

Banks grabbed her left knee after hitting the move and Carmella went after her. Carmella tied Sasha to the bottom rope by her hair and stomped on her several times. Sasha escaped and hit Double Knees in the corner of the ring for a two count. Carmella threw Banks onto Reginald outside the ring. Sasha punched Reginald in the face and then the referee threw him out from ringside. Carmella then over shot a Suicide Dive and Banks barely caught her.

Back int he ring, Sasha hit Carmella with a Suplex but Carmella was able to battle back and lock in the Code of Silence. Banks broke free and connected with a knee to the face. Carmella hit Sasha with a Superkick and went for the cover but Banks kicked out at two. Sasha was then able to apply the Bank Statement for the submission victory. Banks is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Bianca Belair Won The Women’s Royal Rumble

30 superstars competed in the women’s Royal Rumble tonight. The winner of the match will earn a title shot at WrestleManaia.

1. Bayley was the first entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble.

2.Naomi entered second and unloaded some punches to Bayley. Naomi connected with the Rear View and tried to eliminate Bayley but she held onto the ropes.

3. Bianca Belair entered the match third and went right after Bayley. Bianca leveled Bayley with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Spinebuster. Naomi and Belair cartwheeled around the ring in a crazy sequence but were unable to eliminate each other.

4. Billie Kay was the next entrant but opted to take a seat at commentary instead of entering the ring.

5. Shotzi Blackheart entered the Royal Rumble next and came down to the entrance ramp in her tank. Blackheart entered the match with a Dropkick off the top rope to Bayley. Shotzi booted Naomi in the midsection and then beat Bianca down in the corner.

6. New Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler entered at #6 and rejected Billie Kay’s resume. Shayna shoved Billie into the barricade and then tried to throw Bianca over the top rope.

7. Toni Storm made her way down the entrance ramp and Billie Kay approached her as well. Storm ignored her and hopped into the ring. Toni hit Shotzi and Bayley with a German Suplex but turned around into a Rear View by Naomi. Shayna Baszler eliminated Shotzi Blackheart.

8. Jillian Hall was next and accepted Billie Kay’s offer to be a team in the Royal Rumble match (Jilly & Billie). Billie and Jillie beat Naomi down in the corner.

9. Ruby Riott entered the match at #9 and Toni greeted her with a German Suplex. Ruby battled back with a Superkick after Billie Kay helped her.

10. Victoria entered the match next and slammed Ruby Riott to the canvas. Naomi hit Victoria with a Dropkick that sent her through the ropes. Victoria hopped onto the apron and connected with a Leg Drop on Naomi.

11. Peyton Royce entered the match next and went after Ruby Riott with a series of kicks. Peyton threw Ruby to the apron but Riott was able to hang onto the ropes. The IIconics reunited for a moment but Bayley attacked them from behind. Victoria planted Peyton with the Widow’s Peak.

12. Santana Garrett entered the match next and went after Ruby Riott. Toni tried to eliminate Ruby as well but she hung onto the ropes.

13. Liv Morgan entered the match next and made the save for Ruby. Liv hit Belair with a knee to the face and then slammed Shayna to the canvas. Billie Kay then eliminated Jillian Hall but was thrown over the top rope by Ruby and Liv.

14. Rhea Ripley entered the match next and hit Toni with a Dropkick. Ripley then launched Toni Storm over the top rope for the elimination. Shayna eliminated Victoria and Rhea eliminated Santana Garrett.

15. Charlotte Flair was the next superstar in the match and hit Ripley with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bayley eliminated Ruby Riott with a Powerbomb off the ring apron.

16. Dana Brooke was #16 and leaped off the top rope onto a bunch of superstars. Dana hit Beliar with an elbow to the face and tried to eliminate Rhea but Ripley held onto the ropes. Peyton Royce eliminated Liv Morgan.

17. Torrie Wilson entered at #17 and hit Belair with a Clothesline. Torrie whipped Dana across the ring and planted Peyton with a Suplex. Rhea and Dana Broke then battled on the ring apron. Ripley hit a massive Powerbomb and Dana fell to the floor for the elimination.

18. Lacey Evans was up next and was wearing Ric Flair’s robe. Lacey interfered in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match during the kickoff show and cost Charlotte and Asuka the titles. Charlotte attacked Lacey outside the ring and shouted at her to get out of her dad’s robe. Charlotte eliminated Peyton Royce and Shayna eliminated Torrie Wilson. Bianca Belair eliminated Bayley as well but the camera somehow missed it but it was shown in a replay.

19. Mickie James entered the match next and got in a shoving match with Charlotte.

20. Nikki Cross was next up and planted Belair with a Bulldog in the middle of the ring. Nikki delivered a Crossbody to Shayna and then hit Rhea with a Tornado DDT. Mickie tried to eliminate Naomi but she was able to hold onto the ropes.

21. Alicia Fox was #21 and made her way to the ring. 24/7 Champion R-Truth made his way to the ring because he had no clue it was the women’s Royal Rumble. The jobbers chased him around to try get the title but Alicia Fox rolled him up from behind to win the title.

22. Mandy Rose entered the match next and eliminated Alicia Fox. R-Truth then rolled up Alicia and captured the 24/7 Championship once again.

23. Dakota Kai made her way to the ring and booted Ripley in the face.

24. Carmella was next and Rhea eliminated Dakota Kai during her entrance. Ripley then eliminated Mandy Rose as well. Carmella eliminated Nikki Cross and was thrown out of the ring but Reginald caught her.

25. Tamina marched down the ramp and hit Reginald with a boot to the face. Reginald dropped Carmella to the floor for the elimination. Belair tried to eliminate Naomi but she was able to hang on by Bianca’s hair.

26. Lana made her return and tried to eliminate Rhea. Ripley held onto the ropes and Tamina hit Lana with a boot to the face.

27. Alexa Bliss entered at #27 and slammed Naomi to the mat. Bliss hit Naomi with Double Knees and started dancing around the ring. Rhea Ripley tackled Bliss and the rest of the superstars attacked Alexa as well. The lights began going out and Alexa’s demeanor changed. Rhea didn’t care and launched Bliss out of the ring for her 6th elimination.

28. Ember Moon entered the match and hit the Eclipse on Shayna. Lana tried to eliminate Moon but Ember was able to fight her off.

29. Nia Jax was #29 and made her way to the ring as Shayna eliminated Lacey Evans. Nia Jax got into the ring and quickly eliminated Ember Moon. Nia and Shayna launched Naomi over the top rope ending her 47 minute run in the match. Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia and Baszler then launched Tamina out of the ring for the elimination and started trading shots with each other. Nia eliminated Baszler and apologized to her. Lana tried to get Nia in a Sleeper Hold but Jax threw her off. Nia charged at Lana but she ducked and Jax launched herself over the top rope for the elimination.

47 minutes and 43 seconds.



30. Natalya was the final entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler attacked Natalya during her entrance and then got back into the ring. Jax and Baszler attacked Lana and then rolled Natalya into the ring. Natalya hugged Lana and then launched her over the rope for the elimination. Natalya threw Belair to the ring apron and then slammed Ripley to the canvas. Bianca eliminated Natalya and we are down to three superstars.

Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Bianca Belair slowly made their way to their feet and had a stare down. Ripley and Bianca beat Charlotte down but Flair battled back. Rhea sent Charlotte to the apron and then Belair and Ripley knocked her to the floor for the elimination. Beliar and Rhea then battled on the apron but agreed to allow each other to get back into the ring. Belair ducked a Clothesline and perched Riply on the top rope. Belair hit a punch to the face and Rhea fell to the apron. Ripley got back into the ring and both hit a Crossbody at the same time. Rhea went for the Riptide but Belair escaped and Clotheslined Ripley over the top rope for the victory.

Opinion: I thought this match was excellent and it was good to see Bianca Belair get the win. The only part of the match that stunk was the R-Truth spot. Both Ripley and Belair have incredibly bright futures in WWE and it was cool that they were the final two. Bianca Belair versus Sasha Banks at WrestleMania would be an incredible matchup.

Roman Reigns Retained In An Awesome Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. Roman took his sweet time getting to the ring for the match. Reigns went for a Spear right away but Owens caught him with a knee to the face. Owens followed it up with a Pop-Up Powerbomb and Roman rolled out of the ring to regroup.

Owens followed him and bounced the Universal Champions’ face off the ring post. Reigns shrugged it off and sent Owens flying into the steel steps. Reigns brought Owens in between the screens in the ThunderDome and beat him down for a couple minutes. Owens grabbed a steel chair and hit Roman on the knees a few times.

Kevin Owens connected with a Stunner and tried to throw Owens off the platform but Reigns blocked. Roman hit Owens with a Superman Punch and threw him off the platform and through a table below. Roman Reigns then ran over Owens with a golf cart in an awesome moment.

Owens battled back and hit Reigns with a Frog Splash through an announce table. Kevin then hit a Swanton off the top of a forklift through a table. The action returned to the entrance ramp area and Reigns hit a Spear through the screens.

Reigns grabbed some handcuffs and unloaded a flurry of punches to Owens’ face. Kevin Owens somehow was able to hit a Stunner and both superstars fell to the floor. Owens then grabbed the handcuffs and cuffed him to a part of the entrance ramp. Reigns couldn’t make it to his feet and beat the count by bashing the referee into the stanchion. Paul Heyman unlocked Reigns and he locked in the Guillotine on Owens. Another referee then counted to 10 and Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship.

Opinion: I wasn’t a big fan of the finish to the match but everything else was awesome. Paul Heyman couldn’t the handcuffs off for whatever reason and the referee just stopped counting. Other than that botch, this match was highly entertaining and this entire fued was very well done. There’s no way Roman Reigns is losing that belt before WrestleMania and I’m absolutely fine with that.

Edge Won The Men’s Royal Rumble

The men’s Royal Rumble match was the main event. The winner will get a title shot at WrestleMania.

1. Edge made his return and entered the match first.

2. Randy Orton was the second superstar in the match and Edge attacked him during his entrance.

3. Sami Zayn entered the match at #3 and teamed up with Orton to beat Edge down.

4. Mustafa Ali joined the party and helped Sami and Randy beat Edge down some more.

5. Jeff Hardy came to the ring next and hit a Twist of Fate and turned around into an RKO from Orton. Sami started taunting Jeff and turned around into an RKO from Orton. Randy planted Mustafa with an RKO and then Edge caught him with a Spear. Orton rolled under the bottom rope and Edge followed him. Edge bounced Orton’s face off the announce table a couple times. Edge followed it up with a DDT onto the table but it did not break.

6. Dolph Ziggler entered the match next (his 14th Royal Rumble appearance) as Edge unloaded a couple chair shots to the knees of Orton. Dolph Ziggler capitalized on the distraction and eliminated Jeff Hardy.

7. Shinsuke Nakamura entered the match next as Orton was still outside the ring and officials were checking on him.

8. Carlito made his triumphant return and distracted Nakamura with an apple. Carlito hit Shinsuke with a Backstabber as Orton was helped backstage by WWE officials.

9. Xavier Woods entered at #9 and went right after RETRIBUTION’s leader Mustafa Ali. Sami Zayn helped Mustafi Ali beat Woods down in the corner.

10. Intercontinental Champion Big E entered the match next and helped Xavier Woods. Xavier lifted Big E onto his shoulders and dropped him onto Sami for a Splash. Woods and Big E then launched Sami Zayn over the top rope for the elimination.

11. John Morrison was #11 as Mustafa Ali eliminated Xavier Woods. Big E got pissed off and grabbed Mustafa Ali by the throat. Big E launched Mustafa over the top rope for the elimination.

12. Ricochet entered the match next and hit Ziggler with a kick to the side of the head. Ricochet delivered a Dropkick to Edge but Nakamura then beat him down in the corner.

13. Elias made his way to the ring and hit Ricochet with a Clothesline. Elias hit Morrison with the Drift Away and turned his attention to Carlito. Elias kneed Carlito in the face and eliminated him.

14. NXT star Damian Priest was #14 and planted John Morrison with a slam. Priest launched Elias over the top rope for the elimination.

15. Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz entered the match and destroyed Bad Bunny’s DJ set up on the stage. Bad Bunny turned down The Miz earlier in the night when he wanted to start some kind of entertainment company. Miz and Morrison planted Ricochet with a DDT and then John delivered a boot to Ziggler’s face. Bad Bunny made his way down the entrance ramp and Damian Priest capitalized on the distraction. Priest sent Miz and Morrison over the top rope and Bad Bunny followed it up with a Splash off the top rope.

16. Riddle entered the Royal Rumble next and booted Damian in the face.

17. Daniel Bryan entered at #17 and hit Damian with a Dropkick in the corner. Bryan hit Ricochet with some Yes Kicks but Ricochet battled back. Priest tried to eliminate Edge but he was able to hold onto the ropes. Big E leveled Ziggler with a shoulder tackle as Riddle unloaded some kicks on Shinsuke in the corner of the ring.

18. Kane entered next and delivered a bunch of Chokeslams before eliminating Dolph Ziggler. Kane and Bryan teased a Team Hell No reunion but Kane wound up just Chokeslamming Bryan. Damian Priest then eliminated Kane.

19. King Corbin entered at #19 and leveled Riddle with a Clothesline. Bryan went for a Crossbody but Corbin caught him and connected with a slam. Nakamura hit Corbin with the Kinshasa but Corbin shrugged it off and hit Deep Six. Corbin then eliminated Nakamura.

20. Otis was up next and showed off his power by Body Slamming Big E. Otis launched Priest across the ring and then slammed Riddle to the canvas. Otis climbed to the second rope and King Corbin eliminated him by shoving him to the outside. Bryan booted Corbin in the leg a few times and then some Yes Kicks in the corner.

21. Dominik entered at #21 and went right after King Corbin. Dominik got in a couple shots but Corbin quickly overpowered him. Dominik battled back and sent Corbin over the top rope for the elimination. King Corbin shouted that Dominik is going to pay for this before heading backstage. Riddle and Bryan exchanged punches in the middle of the ring. Priest got in the action and whipped Riddle to the canvas. Riddle hopped back up and beat Damian down in the corner.

22. United States Champion Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring and eliminated Dominik with ease. Lashley then Clotheslined Damian Priest over the top rope for another elimination. Big E and Bobby Lashley had a stare down before trading punches. Riddle got in some punches on Lashley in the corner.

23. Hurricane Helms entered the match and poked Big E in the eye. Hurricane did the same to Lashley and went for a double Chokeslam but Big E and Lashley just launched him out of the ring for the elimination.

24. Christian made his return to the ring as the 24th entrant in the Royal Rumble. Four superstars teamed up and eliminated Bobby Lashley. Edge and Christian shared a hug and Riddle tried to join the party but got his ass kicked for his troubles.

25. The Phenomenal One AJ Styles entered the match and attacked Big E in the corner. Omos made his way ringside as AJ set up for a Phenomenal Forearm. Edge dodged it and leveled Styles with a Spear.

26. Rey Mysterio entered the match with a mask sponsored by Victoria beer. Omos grabbed Big E as he was trying to eliminate AJ and dragged him over the top rope. Omos then launched Big E over the announce table.

27. Sheamus was next up and hit Riddle and Edge with a Clothesline. Christian unloaded some punches on Sheamus but the Celtic Warrior responded with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus delivered another Brogue Kick to Daniel Bryan as Rey went for a 619 to Styles. Omos caught him and slammed Mysterio onto the barricade and to the floor for the elimination.

28. Cesaro entered at #28 and hit Riddle and Styles with a couple uppercuts. Cesaro went to strike Sheamus but we got a brief The Bar reunion. Cesaro tripped Sheamus up and then got him in the Big Swing. Daniel tried to eliminate Cesaro but he got him in the Big Swing as well.

29. The Messiah Seth Rollins returned and entered the Royal Rumble at #29. Rollins and Cesaro traded punches in the middle of the ring. Seth took control and hit Cesaro with some chops in the corner of the ring.

30. Braun Strowman was the final entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Strowman slammed Riddle to the mat and sent AJ over the top rope. Omos caught AJ and brought him back into the ring. Strowman eliminated Cesaro and then eliminated Styles on the opposite side of the ring so Omos couldn’t stop it. Daniel Bryan and Riddle traded kicks in the middle of the ring. Bryan hit Edge with the Running Knee and threw him over the top rope but Edge caught himself on the apron. Bryan leveled Christian with a Dropkick and then delivered one to Braun Strowman.

Seth Rollins launched Daniel Bryan out of the ring for the elimination. Riddle hit Seth with the Ripcord Knee and sent him over the top rope to the appron. Riddle hopped over the top rope but Strowman caught him with a jab. Rollins followed it up with the Stomp for the elimination. Seth tried to team up with Strowman but Braun wasn’t interested. Seth Rollins snuck up from behind and eliminated Christian and Strowman. Edge then sent Rollins over the top rope for the elimination. Orton came back and hit Edge with an RKO. Orton tried to eliminate Edge but Edge revered it and sent Orton over the top rope and to the floor. Edge lasted over 58 minutes and is the third superstar in history to win the Royal Rumble after enterting at #1.

Opinion: This year’s Royal Rumble event absolutely flew by and was a great PPV. Edge winning the Royal Rumble was great but I was pulling for Daniel Bryan. It will be interesting to see if Bryan finds his way into the title scene before this year’s WrestleMania. Edge’s return to the ring last year at the Royal Rumble was incredible and it was cool to see it culminate with him emerging victorious this year.