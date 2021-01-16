WWE SmackDown Results (1/15): Universal Title Match Contract Signing, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. In addition to the takeaways below, Sasha Banks said Carmella can have another title match as long as she can have a match with Reginald first. Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce had the contract signing for their Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble tonight.

"Tell your girl she can have her title match…as long as I can have YOU in a match first!" ?#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/GIj7DFm2Sz — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021

SmackDown Results (1/15)

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jey Uso Natalya def. Liv Morgan King Corbin def. Rey Mysterio Cesaro def. Daniel Bryan Apollo Crews def. Sami Zayn

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Nakamura def. Jey Uso

- Advertisement -

Jey Uso battled Shinsuke Nakamura in the first match of the night. Before the match, Jey welcomed everyone to the “Bloodline Show” and boasted about running SmackDown with Roman Reigns. Jey said his family is calling the shots and Adam Pearce needs to be careful at Royal Rumble. Uso stated that everyone in the back needs to be thanking Roman Reigns for bringing them to relevancy. Jey declared his entry into the Royal Rumble and vowed to win it.

Jey added that after he wins the Royal Rumble, he will whip McIntyre or “Oldberg” at WrestleMania and take the WWE Championship. Uso noted that Nakamura beat Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan during the Gauntlet match last week but said that they decided when he was done. Jey claimed that Shinsuke should be thanking them for letting him survive.

Shinsuke interrupted and said that if Roman Reigns is “The Big Dog” and joked that Jey is “his little puppy”. Nakamura then booted Jey Uso in the face and sent him tumbling out of the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Nakamura was in control and had Jey in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Cesaro’s music hit and he made his way down to the ring as Nakamura slammed Jey into the ringpost as SmackDown went to another break.

When SmackDown returned, Cesaro was on commentary and said he was here to support his friend Nakamura. Michael Cole pointed out that Cesaro didn’t help Nakamura last week and Cesaro stated that Tropicana Field is really big and the show was over by the time he got to the ring. Cesaro also announced that he will be in the Royal Rumble match and will defeat Daniel Bryan tonight.

Jey took control of the match and beat Shinsuke down in the corner. Cesaro vowed to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania to avenge Nakamura. Shinsuke battled back and hit Jey with a knee to the face. Nakamura followed it up with the sliding snap German Suplex for a near fall. Jey connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Nakamura was able to kick out at the last moment. Jey hit Shinsuke with a Superkick and rolled him up while using the ropes for leverage. Referee Charles Robinson caught it and started arguing with Jey. Nakamura capitalized and hit the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jey Uso threatened referee Charles Robinson and claimed that he could get him fired if he continues to disrespect the Tribal Chief.

Billie Kay Cost Liv Morgan

Natalya squared off against Liv Morgan tonight on SmackDown. Billie Kay joined commentary for the match and Tamina & Liv Morgan were ringside. Billie said she was trying out to be a member of the Riott Squad. Natalya slammed Liv’s neck across the top rope and unloaded several punches. Natalya planted Liv Morgan with a Suplex and then booted her in the back. Liv rolled up Natalya for a two count and Natalya responded with a Clothesline for a near fall.

Natalya got Liv in a Backbreaker submission hold in the middle of the ring. Liv escaped and rolled up Natalya for another two count. Liv hit Natalya with an Enziguri and followed it up with a knee to the face. Natalya leveled Liv with a Clothesline and Billie Kay made her way ringside with Ruby Riott. Liv hit Natalya with a knee to the face for a two count. Billie Kay demanded that the referee count faster but cowered away from Tamina as she approached her. Billie ran into the ring and Natalya capitalized on the distraction by rolling up Liv for the victory.

King Corbin def. Rey Mysterio

King Corbin faced Rey Mysterio tonight on SmackDown. Dominik joined commentary for the match. Corbin dominated the action early and leveled Rey with a Clothesline. Corbin taunted Dominik before punching Rey in the face. Corbin connected with a slam and went for the cover but Rey was able to kick at two. Mysterio hit a Hurricanrana and went for the 619 but Corbin countered into the Deep Six for a two count. The action spilled out of the ring and Corbin attacked Dominik. Rey hit Corbin with a Dropkick and stopped Dominik from getting into the ring. Corbin shoved Mysterio onto his son and then planted him with the End of Days for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Rey Mysterio and Dominik argued backstage. Dominik said he wanted to fight King Corbin and Rey told him that wasn’t a good idea. Rey added that he knows just the guy to talk to that will take care of Corbin.

Bayley’s Talk Show Debuted

Bayley hosted the very first episode of Ding Dong, Hello! tonight on SmackDown. Bianca Belair was the special guest.

Bayley emerged from a door in the middle of the ring and welcomed Bianca Belair to the ring.Belair took a seat in Bayley‘s chair and got comfortable. Bayley was about to sit on the stool but opted to stand instead. Bayley joked that she is probably going to be in the Royal Rumble for like 60 minutes so her legs could use the workout. Bayley rolled footage of her defeating Bianca Belair last month and claimed that someone accidentally played that footage.

Bayley wondered if that makes her the best because she beat Bianca Belair a few weeks. Belair said she wanted a rematch and Bayley claimed that she had nothing to prove. Bayley suggested that they do an obstacle course next week to determine who is the best athlete. Belair accepted the challenge to end the segment.

Cesaro Picked Up An Impressive Victory

Cesaro squared off with Daniel Bryan tonight on SmackDown. Cesaro connected with a shoulder tackle and applied a Headlock in the center of the ring. Bryan escaped and connected with an Arm Drag. Bryan focused his attack on Cesaro’s arm but Cesaro quickly battled back and hit Bryan with an uppercut to the face in the corner of the ring.

Bryan hit a Dropkick and went back to work on Cesaro’s arm. Daniel sent Cesaro out of the ring and hit him with a Crossbody off the top rope. Daniel went for a kick but Cesaro got out of the way and Bryan kicked the ring post as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Bryan was back in control and got Cesaro in the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring. Cesaro escaped and swung Bryan around the ring before locking in a Sharpshooter. Daniel broke free but Cesaro planted him with a Suplex for a two count. Daniel hit Cesaro with a Yes Kick and both superstars fell to the canvas. Bryan went for the Running Knee but Cesaro countered with a massive uppercut. Cesaro followed it up with Neutralizer for the pinfall victory.

Apollo Crews def. Sami Zayn

Apollo Crews faced Sami Zayn tonight. Sami’s documentary crew followed him around and he was wearing a shirt that read “I am the Intercontinental Champion”. Intercontinental Champion Big E joined commentary for the match and had a couch set up next to the announce table.

Zayn Clotheslined Apollo out of the ring and started trash talking with Big E. Crews bounced Sami’s face off the announce table and followed it up with a Moonsault. Back in the ring, Crews climbed to the top rope but Sami knocked him to the canvas. Sami rolled up Crews but was grabbing Apollo’s tights for leverage and the referee caught him.

Sami hit an Exploder Suplex and set up for the Helluva Kick. Crews countered into a roll-up and pulled on Sami’s tights for the pinfall victory. After the match, Sami shouted at the referee and claimed that there was a conspiracy. Crews grabbed the Intercontinental Championship but Big E took it away from him. Big E told Crews that this was the only time he would ever touch the title in his life.

Reigns Will Face Kevin Owens At Royal Rumble

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were shown backstage to begin the show. Heyman said that the contract Reigns will be signing tonight for the title match against Adam Pearce at Royal Rumble. Paul told Roman Reigns that the match needs a stipulation to allow Roman to teach Pearce about fear and respect. Heyman took the contract before Reigns signed it and said he will bring it back to Adam Pearce. Heyman added that Roman can consider this matter “handled” and walked away.

Heyman approached Adam Pearce as he will talking to Sonya Deville backstage. Paul told Pearce that he has an opportunity to main event Royal Rumble and a chance to take the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Heyman paused and told Deville that her perfume is very effective. Paul told Pearce that the match is now No DQ and Pearce quickly signed it.

Roman Reigns then told Heyman that he doesn’t want a No DQ match, he wants a Last Man Standing match. Roman told Apollo Crews to take a seat because he can learn something from this. Reigns instructed Heyman to go make sure that Adam Pearce comes down to the ring later to make their Last Man Standing match official.

Heyman once again approached Adam Pearce backstage and said that Roman Reigns suggested a Last Man Standing match. Paul told Pearce that he can sign the contract later tonight with Roman Reigns in the ring. At the conclusion of SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns came to the ring with Heyman and Jey Uso at his side.

Adam Pearce slowly made his way to the ring holding the contract. Reigns took a seat at the head of the table and told Adam Pearce to sign the contract. Pearce hesitated and Heyman joked that this is not making for good television. Adam signed the contract and then Roman did the same. Reigns had a giant smile on his face as he handed the pen back to Paul Heyman. Reigns told Pearce that is the last contract he will ever sign. Adam told Reigns that he has waited all night for Roman to sign the contract and left the ring. Peace made his way up the entrance ramp but started limping towards the top.

Pearce stated that his knee is bothering him and that standard WWE contracts all say the same thing, “card subject to change”. The microphone kept cutting out but Pearce could be heard saying that he will find a suitable replacement. Kevin Owens then came to the entrance ramp and signed the contract. Reigns will now battle Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble.

Opinion: It is a shame that there was technical difficulties during the final segment because I thought it was well done. I really enjoyed SmackDown tonight and it is amazing how much better this show is than RAW. Bayley‘s talk show was entertaining and Bryan vs. Cesaro was the match of the night. Owens and Reigns have had some good matches recently and I’m down for another one at Royal Rumble. The visual of Apollo sitting next Reigns and learning from him was great and hopefully he becomes a part of that stable. Crews is insanely talented but has never been featured prominently on the main roster. It would be huge for his career if he is now aligned with Roman Reigns.