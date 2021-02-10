10 Names Confirmed For WWE’s Latest Performance Center Class

The newest class of students at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando reported today. The full class is expected to consist of over 20 new wrestlers to the company. 10 names have been confirmed thus far, some of whom are considered top prospects.

22-year-old former college football player, Parker Boudreaux, draws comparisons to Brock Lesnar frequently. He reported to the WWE Performance Center today according to a report from PW Insider. Boudreaux is someone WWE has had on their radar for some time.

I've played my last snap. On to bigger things. You can connect the dots.



Video credits listed on https://t.co/8m4p3YIOej. Songs by @PeripheryBand pic.twitter.com/wFXGisL6Pv — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 16, 2021

Also reporting today are the following names:

son of Rick Steiner, nephew of Scott Steiner, he was cut from the NFL and signed with WWE recently.

Angela Arnold – known on the independents at AQA, she is a graduate of Booker T's school.

Christian Brigham – 7-year pro from the northeast trained by Brian Fury.

Anthony Henry – 19-year pro from Georgia. Former tag champion and mainstay in EVOLVE.

Christian Hubble – known on the independents as Blake Christian. Had been wrestling in Impact and GCW as of late.

Karissa Rivera – 3 year pro from New Jersey. Has worked as enhancement talent for NXT and the main roster.

Zoey Stark – formerly known as Lacey Ryan. Debuted in NXT already as part of the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Cora Jade – formerly known as Elayna Black. She has also already debuted in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. Black had been wrestling on AEW Dark before signing.

Gigi Dolin – The new name of Priscilla Kelly, she is a former Mae Young Classic participant and also already debuted in the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

patience… ? — Priscilla Kelly (@gigidolin_wwe) February 4, 2021