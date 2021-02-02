Nightmare Family Adds 2 Members, More Matches Added To AEW Dynamite

AEW has added 2 matches to Wednesday’s Dynamite lineup. Cody Rhodes has also announced that the Nightmare Family has added 2 new members as well.
AEW announced that “Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth will take on PAC on Dynamite this week.
AEW has also announced that the Women’s title-eliminator tournament kicks of this week. Thunder Rosa will take on “Legit” Leyla Hirsch on the show.
The updated lineup for the show is:
- PAC vs Ryan Nemeth
- Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament (1st Round)
Thunder Rosa vs Leyla Hirsch
- Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon vs. The Nightmare Family (Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson)
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & MJF)
- TNT Championship
Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela
- Kenny Omega & KENTA (w/Don Callis) vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer
The Nightmare Family Adds 2 New Members
Cody Rhodes announced 2 new members for his Nightmare Family stable. Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto have joined the faction.
The updated lineup for the Nightmare Family is below:
- Cody Rhodes
- Dustin Rhodes
- Brandi Rhodes
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Arn Anderson
- QT Marshall
- Lee Johnson
- Billy Gunn
- Austin Gunn
- Colten Gunn
- Aaron Solow
- Nick Comoroto
Two matches on Dark this week will feature Nightmare Family teams. SCU will take on Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow. Additionally, Nick Comoroto will team with the Natural Nightmares to take on Vary Morales and the Jersey Muscle Society.