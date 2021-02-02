Nightmare Family Adds 2 Members, More Matches Added To AEW Dynamite

AEW has added 2 matches to Wednesday’s Dynamite lineup. Cody Rhodes has also announced that the Nightmare Family has added 2 new members as well.

AEW announced that “Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth will take on PAC on Dynamite this week.

The 'Hollywood Hunk' @HotYoungBriley is back in Dynamite action as he takes on a motivated @BASTARDPAC in singles competition!

WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesday night at 8/7c on @TNTDrama

AEW has also announced that the Women’s title-eliminator tournament kicks of this week. Thunder Rosa will take on “Legit” Leyla Hirsch on the show.

The #AEW women's world championship eliminator tournament kicks off as your first-round match sees @LegitLeyla take on @thunderrosa22. Who will advance to the next round?

Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night at 8/7c on @TNTDrama

The updated lineup for the show is:

PAC vs Ryan Nemeth

Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament (1st Round)

Thunder Rosa vs Leyla Hirsch

Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon vs. The Nightmare Family (Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson)

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & MJF)

TNT Championship

Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela

Kenny Omega & KENTA (w/Don Callis) vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer

The Nightmare Family Adds 2 New Members

Cody Rhodes announced 2 new members for his Nightmare Family stable. Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto have joined the faction.

The updated lineup for the Nightmare Family is below:

Cody Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes

Diamond Dallas Page

Arn Anderson

QT Marshall

Lee Johnson

Billy Gunn

Austin Gunn

Colten Gunn

Aaron Solow

Nick Comoroto

Two matches on Dark this week will feature Nightmare Family teams. SCU will take on Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow. Additionally, Nick Comoroto will team with the Natural Nightmares to take on Vary Morales and the Jersey Muscle Society.