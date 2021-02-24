AEW Announces A New YouTube Show On Monday Nights

AEW‘s new show on YouTube will air Monday nights at 7 PM est. AEW Dark: Elevation will also feature the newly signed “Big Show” Paul Wight as a commentator. His broadcast partner will be announced tonight on Dynamite.

“Complementing AEW Dark on Tuesdays, AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel, and will showcase AEW’s established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins,” reads AEW’s press release.

“AEW Dark: Elevation will also maintain continuity with AEW DYNAMITE, AEW Dark, AEW pay-per-view shows and streaming events, with wins and losses factoring into each wrestler’s ranking in the company.”

The length of episodes of AEW Dark increased following the onset of the pandemic. Khan recently explained on Talk is Jericho why the show length increased so much.

“We bring in people to give them tryouts, and we are giving a lot of independent wrestlers work, in addition to the tryout people that we want to get a look at and put in specific matches. There are other people – we are trying to put the top people from Dynamite in get-over matches on Dark.”

“You want to get some local people and keep them working because there’s no independent shows for all these people around Florida and Georgia like there used to be.”