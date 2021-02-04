AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Kenta Attacks Jon Moxley, Tag Team Battle Royal

AEW Dynamite Beach Break aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, FTR sent in a video as they were suspended for a week for their actions last week. FTR shouted that they want a tag team title match and revealed that they have Marko Stunt tied up with them. It was also announced that Shaq & Jade Cargill will face Cody & Red Velvet on the March 3rd edition of Dynamite and not at Revolution.

AEW Beach Break Results

Jericho & MJF won the Battle Royal to become #1 contenders Britt Baker def. Thunder Rosa Hangman Page & Matt Hardy def. Chaos Project Lance Archer def. Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack match Kenny Omega & Good Brothers def. Jon Moxley, PAC, Fenix

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jericho & MJF Earned A Title Shot At Revolution

Jurassic Express, The Acclaimed, Jericho & MJF, Young Bucks, Dark Order, Private Party, Top Flight, Santana & Ortiz, Hager & Guevara battled in a Battle Royal to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. If Young Bucks win the match, they will choose who they defend the titles against at AEW Revolution.

Alex Reynolds and Dante from Top Flight were eliminated first. Grayston tried to eliminate Hager but Jake blocked it. John Silver came out of nowhere and knocked Hager to the floor for the elimination. Matt Jackson and Bowens were eliminated by Inner Circle. Luchasaurus slammed Darius to the mat and delivered a Chokeslam to Nick Jackson.

Silver and Uno eliminated Luchasaurus but Jungle Boy remained so Jurassic Express was still alive. MJF launched Evil Uno over the top rope for the elimination. Darius eliminated Marq Quen as John Silver Suplexed both Santana and Ortiz. Santana and Ortiz launched John Silver over the top rope.

Nick Jackson eliminated Ortiz and then eliminated Santana with a Superkick. Gallows and Anderson showed up and eliminated Private Party and then MJF launched Nick Jackson to eliminate Young Bucks. MJF launched Jungle Boy out but was quickly launched over the top by Max Caster. Darius eliminated Max and it was down to Darius, Jericho, and Sammy. Jericho accidentally eliminated Sammy and then eliminated Darius with the Judas Effect. Jericho and MJF will battle Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Revolution.

After the match, Jericho and MJF tried to celebrate with the rest of the group. Sammy wondered why they were always collateral damage and it doesn’t seem like everyone is in this together. MJF said it was time for a conversation after Jericho and Sammy left the room. Wardlow then shut the door in the camera man’s face to end the segment.

Are the Inner Circle truly a family?

Opinion: I wasn’t a fan of this and thought AEW missed an opportunity to build up and establish an actual tag team. There were so many great teams in this match and a team that was just thrown together wins it. I understand Jericho has a big name and maybe this will help MJF in the long run. However, Santana and Ortiz and other teams really don’t have much to do besides Inner Circle skits every week.

Team Taz Interrupted Darby & Sting

Tony Schiavone interviewed Darby Allin and Sting tonight. Team Taz interrupted from outside Daily’s Place and said that Tony Khan won’t allow them inside. Taz noted that Darby is defending the TNT Championship against Joey Janela next week and Team Taz will be in attendance for that one. Ricky Starks said he doesn’t see “The Icon” anymore when he looks into Sting‘s eyes and wished Darby luck next week and said he is definitely going to need it. Sting grabbed the microphone and said he will be in attendance next week as well to make sure it stays a one on one match. Sting added that Starks needs to take a closer look if he doesn’t see The Icon anymore.

Britt Baker def. Thunder Rosa

Britt Baker faced Thunder Rosa tonight. Britt went right after Thunder Rosa but she battled back and connected with a Dropkick. Baker knocked Thunder Rosa out of the ring and slammed her into the barricade. Thunder Rosa hit Britt with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with an uppercut as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Thunder Rosa planted Baker with a Death Valley Driver on the entrance ramp. The action returned to the ring and Thunder Rosa went for a Piledriver but Britt countered into the Air Raid Crash. Thunder Rosa connected with a slam and went for the cover but Baker was able to kick out at two.

Rebel ripped off the turnbuckle pad while the referee wasn’t paying attention. Britt sent Thunder Rosa face first into the expoded turnbuckle and then applied the Lockjaw for the victory as Thunder Rosa was passed out.

Hangman Page & Matt Hardy Picked Up A Win

Hangman Page teamed up with Matt Hardy to face Chaos Project. Matt Hardy dominated the action early and beat down Serpentico. Hangman planted Serpentico with a Suplex and tagged Matt back in. Hangman hit Luther with a Crossbody and followed it up with a Spinebuster. and a forearm to the Serpentico’s face. Page hit the Buckshot Lariat and Matt tagged himself in. Matt then pinned Serpentico and celebrated as Hangman looked pissed off.

Orange Cassidy Interrupted The Wedding

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford got marrid on tonight’s episode. Chuck Taylor, serving as Miro‘s butler was in the ring with them. Father James Mitchell moderated the ceremony. Kip joked that the moment that Penelope’s eyes met his eyes meeting her chest was the moment he fell in love. Kip added that Penelope is beautiful on the inside and very hot on the outside. Penelope was about to make a penis joke but Kip stopped her and they skipped ahead. Kip said “I do” and put the ring on Penelope’s finger. Penelope said the same and put a ring on Sabian’s finger. Miro said he has been here a few times and they are not asking if anyone has any objections. Kip and Penelope then kissed to seal the deal.

Miro then offered a toast and told Chuck Taylor to bring everyone champagne. Miro told Kip that it is all about love and his power, and knowledge is his wedding present. Miro pointed at a large gift and Chuck said it was from him. He attacked the present and revealed that it was empty. Chuck handcuffed Miro and beat Kip Sabian down as Penelope fell into the wedding cake. Orange Cassidy popped out of the cake and hit Sabian with the Beach Break to end the segment.

Opinion: James Mitchell and the fans chanting “baby don’t hurt me” after Miro asked “what is love?” is about all I enjoyed from this segment. They advertised this wedding a lot and I thought something ridiculous or interesting was going to happen. Instead, absolutely nothing of note happened and I found it incredibly boring. Congratulations to the happy couple but I don’t understand why that had to be on the show or why Miro has been wrapped up in this horrific storyline for months. The way AEW has used Miro so far is astoundingly bad and can only get better by default moving forward.

Lance Archer def. Eddie Kingston

Lance Archer battled Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack match tonight at Beach Break. Lance Archer controlled the match early as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Kingston threw Archer out of the ring and Butcher & Blade hit him with some cheap shots. Blade brought a table into the ring and Bear Country sent him through it. Archer then hit Kingston with the Blackout for the pinfall victory.

Kenta Attacked Jon Moxley

AEW Champion Kenny Omega & Good Brothers faced Pac, Fenix, and Jon Moxley in the main event. Pac leveled Anderson with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a headscissors takedown to begin the action. Gallows tagged in and Moxley asked for tag. Pac obliged and Moxley circled Gallows in the ring. Moxley beat Gallows down and then Anderson tagged in. Pac made his way to the top rope but Gallows shoved him to the canvas.

Moxley hit Anderson with a couple Clotheslines and some stomps in the corner of the ring. Moxley ducked under a Clothesline and planted Karl with a Suplex for a near fall as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Moxley avoided the Magic Killer and sent Gallows out of the ring.

Omega and Fenix tagged in and Rey hit the AEW Champion with a Hurricanrana. Fenix Dropkicked Gallows and hit Anderson with a diving headbutt. Omega went for a Powerbomb but Rey escaped and hit a Superkick. Pac leveled Omega with a Dropkick and then Moonsaulted onto the Good Brothers with Fenix.

Back in the ring, Fenix hit Kenny with a Cutter and went for the cover but Omega was able to kick out at two. Good Brothers sent Fenix and Moxley to the outside as Omega connected with a Powerbomb on Fenix for a near fall. Kenny hit Pac with a V-Trigger and set up for the One Winged Angel but Pac escaped.

Moxley hit Omega with a Clothesline and followed it up with a German Suplex. Pac delivered a German Suplex of his own and went for the cover but the AEW Champion was somehow able to kick out at two. Omega slammed Moxley to the mat and went for the cover but Pac broke it up with a beautiful 450 Splash. Moxley hit Anderson with a Cutter and tagged Fenix in. Rey Moonsaulted onto Anderson for a two count. Anderson planted Fenix with a Spinebuster and Gallows tagged in. Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Fenix for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Good Brothers attacked Moxley but Lance Archer made the save. Archer sent Gallows and Anderson to the outside and exited the ring. Moxley crawled towards Moxley. Kenta hopped into the ring and hit Jon Moxley with the GTS to close the show.

Opinion: Kenta showing up was awesome and the main event was the best match of the show. Britt Baker versus Thunder Rosa was solid as well and hopefully the finish means they will have a rematch at Revolution. There has to be somebody there that takes a gander at that wedding segment on paper and says we can’t do this because it sucks and doesn’t belong on television. Until that happens, there will be enough segments on the show that simply do not work and continue to hold the product back a bit. Overall, Beach Break had it’s moments and ended on a high note. If AEW has some kind of partnership now with NJPW as well then that is massive news and I don’t know how a wrestling fan couldn’t be excited about the possible matchups.