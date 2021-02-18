AEW Dynamite Results (2/17): Death Match Set For Revolution, Brian Cage Attacks Sting

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Riho made her return tonight and Moxley, Fenix, and Archer battled Kingston, Butcher, and Blade in the main event.

Dynamite Results (2/17)

Hangman Page & Matt Hardy def. TH2 Riho def. Serena Deeb to advance in the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament Orange Cassidy def. Luther in a quick match Young Bucks def. Santana & Ortiz to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships FTR def. Matt & Mike Sydal Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, Lance Archer def. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, The Blade

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Hangman Page Will Face Matt Hardy At Revolution In A Money Match

Hangman Page & Matt Hardy faced TH2 in the first match of the night. Hangman leveled Angelico with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a Suplex to Jack Evans. Matt Hardy tagged in and connected with a Neckbreaker for a two count.

Page tagged in and hit a running Shooting Star Press for another near fall. Matt tagged back in and hit a Suplex before posing in the ring. Matt planted Evans with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Evans had tagged in. Jack beat down Matt in the corner of the ring and tagged Angelico back in.

Angelico rolled up Matt for a two count before applying a Headlock in the corner. Evans tagged in and bounced Matt’s face off the turnbuckle. Matt battled back and planted Evans with a Side Effect. Hangman tagged in and started unloading Clotheslines.

Hangman connected with a massive Spinebuster on Angelico and followed it up with another Clothesline. Hangman knocked Evans off the apron and planted Angelico with a Fallaway Slam. Page hit Evans with a Crossboy and then booted Angelico in the face for a near fall.

Angelico tagged in and walked into a Powerbomb from Hangman. Page then Powerbombed Evans on top of Angelico before Matt tagged himself in as Hangman was setting up for the Buckshot Lariat. Evans shoved Hardy into Hangman. Evans hit an ugly looking Phoenix Splash for a two count. Hangman Page came out of nowhere and leveled TH2 with a Buckshot Lariat. Matt Hardy then connected with the Twist of Fate for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Matt Hardy told Hangman that he is going to make a lot of money. Matt added that he is getting 30% of it and is proud Hangman decided to sign with him. Hangman said he had a good friend (Brodie Lee) that always told him to always keep an extra set of papers in his pocket.

Page noted that Matt didn’t read the contract and the Jaguars mascot made his way to the ring and handed Matt the contract. Hardy read it and announced that he will face Hangman Page at Revolution. Hardy added that the contract said Hangman will get all of Matt’s earnings for the first quarter of 2021. Matt challenged Hangman to put his first quarter earnings on the line and Page accepted the challenge. The Jaguars mascot attacked Hangman Page from behind and it was revealed to be Isiah Kassidy.

Hardy paid TH2 to attack Hangman from behind and beat him down. -1 instructed Dark Order to make the save and they beat everyone down besides Hangman. Alan Angels unloaded on Matt but Hardy knocked him out of the ring. Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but Matt ducked under it and retreated.

Riho Advanced In The Tournament

Riho faced Serena Deeb in the first round of the Women’s Elimination tournament. The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship currently held by Hikaru Shida. Deeb was wearing a knee brace for the match and the announcers pointed out that she has a knee issue that will need to be addressed soon. The winner of the match will face Thunder Rosa in the next round.

Deeb and Riho locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the action. Deeb applied a Headlock and brought Riho to the canvas. Riho escaped but Deeb remained in control. Deeb connected with a shoulder tackle and went for the cover but Riho kicked out at one.

Riho connected with a Dropkick that sent Deeb to the canvas. Deeb slammed Riho’s neck into the bottom rope as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Deeb had Riho in a Headlock again. Riho battled to her feet and drove Serena to the corner of the ring.

Riho connected with a Snap Dragon Suplex to give her some time to regroup. Riho hit a knee to the midsection and went for the cover but Serena kicked out at two. Deeb blocked a Northern Lights Suplex and went for a Brainbuster but her knee gave out.

Riho connected with a Dropkick and climbed to the top rope. Riho went for a Crossbody but Serena rolled through and went to work on Riho’s knee. Deeb connected with a Dragon Screw and Riho collapsed to the canvas. Serena planted Riho with a swinging Neckbreaker but Riho somehow kicked out at the last moment.

Serena charged at Riho but the former AEW Women’s Champion tripped her up. Riho hit a 619 and followed it up with a Double Stomp off the top rope. Riho climbed to the top rope and hit a Crossbody for a near fall.

Deeb hit Riho with a Dragon Screw and followed it up with a Powerbomb. Serena locked in the Stretch Muffler submission but Riho countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Riho connected with a Northern Lights Suplex. Riho hit another Double Stomp off the top rope and went for the cover but Deeb kicked out at two.

Deeb and Riho traded roll-ups in the middle of the ring and Riho was able to keep Serena down for the victory in a terrific match. Riho advanced in the tournament and will face Thunder Rosa in the next round of the tournament.

Brian Cage Powerbombed Sting

Team Taz came down to the ring and Taz demanded that Sting come to the ring. Sting’s music hit and The Icon emerged from the entrance tunnel with snow falling down. Sting entered the ring and Taz asked for the music to be shut off.

Taz noted that Sting has his bat and claimed that Sting is nothing anymore without the bat. Sting tossed the bat away and took off his jacket. Sting threw the jacket at Brian Cage and hit him with a few punches in the corner. Brian Cage booted Sting in the midsection and Powerbombed Sting in the middle of the ring.

The street fight at #AEWRevolution is just around the corner. But, @Sting was ready to throw down NOW.

Kenny Omega Visited A School

AEW Champion Kenny Omega went to a school with Don Callis. Omega read from a book that described his match with Jericho in NJPW. Kenny said business raised dramatically because of him and explained that meant they made a lot of money.

Callis said his time was up and Omega started to leave. A kid asked if Kenny could come play and Don told them no. Callis suggested the kids play with Nakazawa and they said they hated him. The kids then piled on top of Nakazawa as Callis and Omega left.

Young Bucks Retained

Young Bucks defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Santana & Ortiz. Inner Circle accompanied Santana & Ortiz. Santana and Nick Jackson started off the action. Ortiz and Matt tagged in and Matt connected with a flurry of Arm Drags. Ortiz hit an Arm Drag of his own but Matt responded with a Dropkick.

Santana tagged in and booted Matt in the midsection. Nick tagged in as Omega, Callis, and the Good Brothers were shown watching the match backstage. JR accidentally referred to Kenny as “WWE Champion” and said that this is becoming more insane every week. Excalibur joked that he thought JR was talking about the angle they were watching the TV from.

Ortiz planted Nick with a Backbreaker and started taunting Matt on the apron. MJF tried for a cheap shot but the referee caught him. The referee then kicked out Inner Circle from ringside. When Dynamite returned, Nick caught Ortiz with a boot to the face and tagged in Matt.

Matt Jackson hit Ortiz with a Clothesline and then delivered one to Santana. Matt climbed to the top rope and hit a Twisting Stunner on Santana for a near all. Santana battled back and hit an Avalanche Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Ortiz locked in a submission hold as Santana hit a Dropkick on Matt outside the ring. Matt broke the hold by hitting an Elbow Drop off the top rope.

Young Bucks hit the Doomsday Device and Matt was able to tag back in. Matt hit a Buckle Bomb and followed it up with a Superkick. Matt went for the cover but Ortiz was able to break it up at two. Santana hit a double Cutter and tagged in Ortiz. Santana & Ortiz hit the Street Sweeper and went for the cover but Matt broke it up at the last moment.

Santana and Ortiz Powerbombed Matt Jackson into the crowd at Daily’s Place. Ortiz shouted “the best!” several times and Nick capitalized with an inside cradle for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Inner Circle rushed the ring and beat Young Bucks down. Omega said they need to do something about this but Don Callis sent Good Brothers instead. Jericho locked in the Liontamer as MJF locked in the Salf of the Earth. Good Brothers slowly made their way to the ring and Inner Circle retreated. Jericho started mocking the Young Bucks’ parents ringside.

FTR def. Matt & Mike Sydal

FTR battled Matt and Mike Sydal tonight on Dynamite. Cody joined commentary for the match and announced Brandi is having a baby girl. Harwood and Wheeler isolated Mike in the corner but Sydal battled back and hit Dax with a Dropkick.

Matt tagged in and unloaded some kicks to Harwood. Mike tagged in and hit Dax with a Double Stomp. Wheeler tagged in and the Sydals greeted him with a couple knees to the face. Wheeler planted Mike with a German Suplex off the middle turnbuckle as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Matt hit Harwood with a knee to the face and sent him out of the ring. Mike then climbed to the top rope and hit FTR with a Moonsault outside the ring. Back in the ring, Matt went for the cover but Dax was able to kick out at two.

Wheeler caught Matt with an uppercut and then tagged in. Cash sent Matt to the corner and went for a Splash but Sydal got out of the way. Wheeler planted Matt with a Dragon Suplex but Mike broke it up at two. Mike tagged in and booted Wheeler in the face. Matt hit Double Knees off the top rope and Mike followed it up with a rough looking Splash for a two count. Matt climbed to the top rope but Dax tripped him up. Wheeler drove Mike to the corner and Dax tagged in. FTR hit Mike with the Big Rig for the pinfall victory.

After the match, FTR was about to cut off Mike’s hair but the lights went out. Jurassic Express appeared in the ring and Luchasaurus had a new mask. Jurassic Express beat FTR down and Luchasaurus Chokeslammed Cash Wheeler.

Omega Will Face Moxley In An “Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match” At Revolution

Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Lance Archer battled Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade in this week’s main event. The match started out in a brawl with every wrestler battling in the ring. Butcher brought Archer out of the ring and slammed him into the barricade.

Kingston and Moxley traded punches outside the ring as well. Moxley sent Kingston into the barricade but Butcher and Blade attacked Jon from behind. Butcher rolled Moxley into the ring and connected with a Backbreaker.

Butcher tagged in and hit a Leg Drop for a near fall. Butcher threw Moxley to the turnbuckle and hit him with a Splash. Blade tagged in and connected with a Powerslam for a two count. Jon elbowed Butcher off the apron and planted Blade with a Neckbreaker.

Archer tagged in and punched Eddie off the ring apron. Lance connected with an Exploder Suplex that sent The Blade flying across the ring. Archer walked across the top rope as Rey hit Butcher off the ring apron. Archer leaped onto Blade as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Butcher hit Archer with a couple chops and Blade tagged in. Kingston tagged in and shoved Archer to the corner. Kingston hit some chops of his own and raked Lance’s eyes before Butcher tagged back.

Butcher continued to beat Archer down in the corner of the ring until Lance finally was able to battle back. Moxley Clotheslined Blade out of the ring as Archer leveled Butcher and Kingston with a Crossbody. Fenix tagged in and perched Butcher up on the top turnbuckle.

Fenix booted Butcher in the face and planted Kingston with an Arm Drag. Fenix then hit a dive onto Blade outside teh ring and a Cutter to Butcher back in the ring. Fenix hopped up to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash for a two count. Fenix hit Blade with a Dropkick and everyone was down.

Eddie and Moxley traed punches in the middle of the ring. Kingston connected with an Enziguri but turned around into a kick from Fenix. Jon Moxley then locked in the Bulldog Choke on Kingston but Butcher and Blade broke it up. Archer then Chokeslammed Fenix on onto Butcher and Blade. Lance followed it up with a ridiculous Cannonball off the apron.

Moxley and Kingston then traded punches again in the middle of the ring. Jon decked Kingston with a Clothesline and followed it up with the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Impact Tag Team Champions Good Brothers attacked Moxley from behind. AEW Champion Kenny Omega made his way to the ring and said Jon is looking kind of pathetic right now. Omega told Moxley that he has his rematch at Revolution in an “Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match” at Revolution.

Opinion: I have no idea what an “Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match” is but I’m in. Omega and Moxley’s non-sanctioned match at Full Gear was great and I’m looking forward to the carnage this match will be at Revolution. Overall, I thought this was one of the better episodes of Dynamite as of late.