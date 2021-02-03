AEW Rankings Report (2/3): Fenix, Miro, & Red Velvet Make Big Gains

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for each of its divisions. Fenix and Red Velvet made the biggest gains this week, with each moving into top-ranked spots.

AEW Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (1-0)

Jon Moxley (1-0) Cody Rhodes (2-0) Rey Fenix (3-1) (Previously Unranked) Miro (2-0) (Previously Unranked) PAC (1-0)

Both Ricky Starks and Maxwell Jacob Friedman fall out of the rankings this week. MJF is still ranked in the tag-team division, however. Tonight, 3 of the top-5 contenders will team together. #1 Jon Moxley will team with #5 PAC and #3 Fenix to take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Impact tag-team champions, The Good Brothers. #4 Miro is now in the top-5. He’ll be busy with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s wedding this week. #2 Cody Rhodes has a budding rivalry with Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill in the works.

AEW Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0)

Serena Deeb (2-0) Red Velvet (3-0) (Previously Unranked) Britt Baker (2-0) (Previously Unranked) Thunder Rosa (2-0) (Previously Unranked) Tay Conti (3-1) (Previously Unranked)

The women’s division rankings were thrown for a complete loop this week. Big Swole had been ranked #2 but is now out of the top-5. Former champion Nyla Rose was ranked #3 last week but she’s now out of the top-5 as well. Penelope Ford was ranked #4 last week but is now out of the top-5. #5 Tay Conti is in the rankings this week, she is replacing her friend from the Dark Order, Anna Jay, who was ranked #5 last week.

#3 Britt Baker will face #4 Thunder Rosa tonight.

AEW Tag Team Rankings

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (0-0)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (1-0) Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (2-0) Chris Jericho & Maxwell Jacob Friedman (1-0) (+2) The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (2-0) (-1) Santana & Ortiz (3-1) (Previously Unranked)

The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) were ranked #4 last week but have now fallen outside the top-5.

After defeating the Varsity Blondes last week, MJF and Chris Jericho move up 2 spots to the #3 spot. Their Inner Circle stablemates, Santana and Ortiz, are back in the #5 position after spending one week outside the top-5. #4 the Acclaimed move down one spot as a result of MJF and Jericho moving up 2 spots.

It doesn’t really matter what the teams are ranked, however, as tonight almost the entire division will be in a battle royal with the winning team earning a shot at the Young Bucks at Revolution.