Anna Jay Out 6-12 Months With Shoulder Injury

AEW star Anna Jay will be out of action for the next 6-12 months due to injury. According to AEW, the Dark Order member will require shoulder surgery.

Anna Jay has been replaced in the AEW Women’s Title-Eliminator tournament by Madi Wrenkowski, a student and protege of Thunder Rosa.

AEW announced the news on Monday. Anna Jay commented on her injury, stating that she’s super upset about the situation, but will come back stronger than ever.

I’m super upset about this…. all I can do now is put in the work to come back stronger. Thanks for all the love and support everyone. It means a lot to me! https://t.co/7OM08xn8i3 — Anna Jay (@annajay___) February 22, 2021

Anna Jay & The AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament

Fans began suspecting something was up with Anna Jay on on Monday. She was conspicuously absent from AEW’s promotion for this week’s Women’s Eliminator tournament matches. She also did not appear on this week’s Being The Elite.

Wrenkowski trained out of the Hybrid School Of Wrestling in San Antonio. She made her pro-debut in 2019 and has competed on AEW Dark previously.

Tonight’s show on YouTube will feature the semi-finals of the Japanese side of the bracket and two 1st round matches from the American side of the bracket. The scheduled matches are below: