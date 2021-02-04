Backstage News On Lars Sullivan’s Release From WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Lars Sullivan has been released from WWE. The 32-year-old was a controversial figure in wrestling due to online statements he had made in the past but he was someone that WWE wanted to push. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, his release was due to several incidents of no-showing events. These no-shows are being attributed to anxiety attacks.

“He was going to get a push, a real big push as a matter of fact, and he could not handle the pressure. He had an anxiety attack, he was suffering even before. Then he stopped coming, kept not coming, and at that point, this has happened before.”

The previous event being referred to took place in early 2019. Lars Sullivan is reported to have left the January 14th, 2019 RAW due to suffering an anxiety attack. He was scheduled to work a program with John Cena at the time.

“He was supposed to beat John Cena at the 2019 WrestleMania and he no-showed the angle where he was going to layout Cena to set up the angle,” Meltzer continued.

“They brought him back a second time with a big push, he got the knee injury. They brought him back a 3rd time with a big push, he stopped coming. At that point, I think it was inevitable how it was going to end up.”