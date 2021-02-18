Backstage Update On Bo Dallas’ WWE Status

Former NXT Champion Bo Dallas hasn’t been seen on WWE programming for a while and there hasn’t been any update on his status with the company either.

Dave Meltzer recently talked about the former champion on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio and confirmed that he is still under contract with the company.

The wrestling journalist noted that the company has not released Dallas despite having nothing for him,:”he’s still there, still got a job. No idea what or why or anything. [It’s a] big mystery.”

The 30 year old had said that he was going on a ‘life changing expedition’ in late 2019 and fans would see a Bo they have never seen, but he hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since that year.

Bo Dallas last wrestled for the company during a house show in November 2019. His last on-screen appearance was at the Crown Jewel event in October the same year where he competed in the tag team turmoil match.

His last storyline was with Curtis Axel as part of the B-Team but the duo were disbanded when the company released Axel as part of the coronavirus budget cuts in April 2020.

Bo Dallas has been a part of the WWE roster since 2008. He has won a few titles in the company during his time, including the NXT title in the brand’s early days.