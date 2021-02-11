Backstage Update on WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy

WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has been missing from WWE programming over the past couple of months. Murphy has been side-lined ever since the Mysterio Family had positive COVID-19 results back in December. Buddy Murphy had to quarantine himself as he was heavily involved on WWE programming with the Mysterio family; specifically in an angle with Aalyah, Rey Mysterio‘s daughter.

The whole Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and Mysterio family storyline was moved over to SmackDown during last year’s WWE Draft. Since then the angle appears to have been dropped. Both Rollins and the aforementioned Buddy Murphy needed to take time away from WWE for separate reasons. Seth Rollins‘ partner Becky Lynch gave birth to their first child Roux at the end of December 2020.

Fightful Select confirmed that Buddy Murphy was listed as an ‘alternate’ for the Royal Rumble show just over a week ago. RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander was also listed as an alternate for the Men’s Rumble match.

Two names that were not listed as alternates were Montez Ford and Andrade. Ford was backstage at the show supporting his wife Bianca Belair as she went on to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Fightful also reported that Andrade’s backstage status was unknown; and that he wasn’t listed as an alternate in the Royal Rumble match itself.

There’s currently no confirmation on when WWE plans to bring Buddy Murphy back to television. The angle featuring himself and Aalyah Mysterio has not been mentioned for some time on WWE programming, so it may have fallen to the wayside. Several WWE fans were not happy with the ongoing love story between the two; with Aalyah being only 19 years old whilst Buddy Murphy was 31.