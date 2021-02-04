Chris Jericho on Stadium Stampede – “We Filmed a Hollywood Production in 8 Hours”

AEW star and ‘Le Champion’ Chris Jericho recently had AEW President Tony Khan on his Talk Is Jericho podcast. The main premise of this week’s episode was discussing the last few months of AEW Dynamite and PPV tapings.

The last couple of months have seen AEW have to shift gear and produce content whilst under the COVID-19 situation and the restrictions that entails. Tony Khan was quick to say how the production, planning and creative output from the performers really helped to elevate the show.

Chris Jericho on Stadium Stampede

“Stadium Stampede, that was your [Tony Khan‘s] initial idea” Chris Jericho began on the podcast. “‘Let’s do something in the stadium, we have this stadium at our beck and call. We were forced to be creative, in spite of the pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

The Stadium Stampede match took place on May 23rd back at AEW‘s Double or Nothing PPV event. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) took on Matt Hardy and The Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) inside of the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chris Jericho also discussed the logistical aspects of creating the Stadium Stampede match back in 2020. “Once again the Stadium Stampede is still one of my favourite matches I’ve ever had, I don’t care what anybody says” Jericho stated. “It was everything that wrestling is to me, and we did it all in 12 hours.”

Jericho finished by praising how AEW managed to turn around such a big production in a short space of time. “That’s like a major Hollywood production that we filmed in like eight hours” Jericho stated. “But my point is, we really came together to put on these great shows and try something different.”

Do you think that we’ll get another Stadium Stampede match this year? Do you want to see Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle back in the bout? Let us know in the comments