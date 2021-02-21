CM Punk Movie Picked Up By AMC & Shudder

The horror film “Jakob’s Wife” with CM Punk is set to premiere at SXSW in March. It will debut in theatres and on-demand in April. After that, however, it has been picked up by AMC and its horror-themed streaming service, Shudder, and will debut on the service later this year. The movie has also been picked up by distribution company, RLJE Films.

“We’re thrilled to acquire Jakob’s Wife ahead of its world premiere at SXSW,” said Mark Ward from RLJE Films. “This film has already garnered tremendous following during production, and we’re confident Jakob’s Wife will be well received at the festival.”

The film’s description reads as follows:

“Anne, married to a small-town Minister, feels her life has been shrinking over the past 30 years. Encountering “The Master” brings her a new sense of power and an appetite to live bolder. However, the change comes with a heavy body count.”

Punk plays the role of Deputy Colton in the film.

In a 2019 interview, Punk listed off some of his favourite horror films.

“Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Thing, Night of the Living Dead,” Punk responded when asked his favorite horror films of all time. He would also recommend John Carpenter when asked about his favorite filmmakers. “John Carpenter! Christ he’s done so many amazing films!”