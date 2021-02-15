Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez Win First-Ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are the winners of the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

It happened when they took on Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon at Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day special. The match, which opened the show, saw both teams have moments where they dominated until the other team made a hot tag and comeback.

The finish was Gonzalez tossing Blackheart off the top rope and hitting her finisher for the win.

Blackheart and Moon advanced to the finals by scoring a win over Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell last week on NXT. Before that, they beat Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark in the first round of the women’s Dusty Classic.

On the flip side, Kai and Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in the first round of the tournament and Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in the semifinals.

As a result of this win, they got the Dusty Cup and a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. The titles can be defended on WWE‘s main roster brands and in NXT.

The Dusty Rhodes tag team classic tournament was established in 2015 as a tribute to the legendary pro wrestler.