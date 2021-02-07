Damian Priest On What Triple H Told Him About Main Roster Call Up

Before he took part in the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble, there had been plenty of rumors regarding when Damian Priest would debut on the main roster. He recently spoke to Sportskeeda about all the various things he heard and was told leading up to his debut.

“You know how it is in this business, you hear things and you’re told things, but things didn’t change. And being that it was that far out, you know, it’s one of those like, ‘Hey, it’s looking like’… but nobody ever wanted to just tell me straight out, because everybody said the same thing. It was like, ‘but you know how things can change, so take it as a maybe.'”

Priest continued to talk about his reaction to hearing rumors he might be in the Rumble match.

“Then there was obviously the, ‘you might be in the Rumble.’ So then there’s that, but also the same thing, ‘like that would be cool, but as of right now, I’m an NXT superstar. Let me just focus on who I want to work with next and what I want to do here.”

Finally, it was Triple H who officially told Priest he was headed to the main roster. Priest spoke about what Triple H said to him.

“He wanted to tell me face to face and shake my hand and congratulate me. I appreciate that he was the one just cause he’s helped me so much, and he believed in me. That’s the main thing. Like he’s actually believed in me and helped me to believe that it’s okay to be myself. So I was really appreciative that he was the one and the words he said to me, you know like, as far as like going forward and it was super cool.”