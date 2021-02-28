Daniel Bryan Cuts Promo On Part-Time Wrestlers, Namedrops CM Punk

Former world champion Daniel Bryan appeared on the latest Talking Smack and the former champion cut an interesting promo on the show, targeting the part-time wrestlers from the SmackDown brand.

Bryan, who has endured two big losses in the past week including his loss at the Elimination Chamber and a double count-out in his match against Jey Uso on SmackDown, said that he feels like he has failed himself.

The former NXT star then targeted the part time stars and he mentioned how he has wrestled more matches in the last few days compared to the two men who are going to main event WrestleMania this year in Edge and Roman Reigns:

“You have two guys in the main event of WrestleMania who have wrestled a total of three matches this year,” said Daniel Bryan, “In the last eight days, I have wrestled more matches than the two of those men combined.

On Sunday, I sat on the ground while two men — who’ve wrestled only three matches this year – are going to main event WrestleMania. I failed myself. So, if you wanna ask how it felt to win the Elimination Chamber for the third time, it didn’t feel good.”

Daniel Bryan also namedropped CM Punk and claimed that he is going to take back his reign as the best wrestler in the world:

“I have a message for you to give to Roman Reigns. I am no longer putting myself on the back burner. I am no longer putting other people first; I am going to take what’s mine. And that’s the reign that I’ve had — before CM Punk — and that’s the best damn wrestler in the world.”

Daniel Bryan is currently set to face Jey Uso in a steel cage match at next week’s episode of SmackDown. He will get a shot at Roman Reigns’ Universal title if he wins the bout.