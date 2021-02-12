Davey Boy Smith Jr Confirms Talks With WWE

Davey Boy Smith Jr is currently on the free-agent market, but that could be changing soon as he has confirmed having talks with WWE regarding a return to the company.

It’s been reported that various promotions including AEW and WWE are interested in signing him after he finished up with MLW in December.

The son of the late “British Bulldog” recently spoke to Metro UK. During it, he talked about having talks with WWE.

“There’s been quite a bit of interest and a little bit of back and forth talk with myself and the company.” Smith stated. “I think that the plan – or what they were hoping – was for me to come to NXT UK. But unfortunately, right now because of Covid, those doors are kind of locked, we’ll see.”

He noted that there’s been interest from WWE about him going to NXT as he already lives in Tampa. At this time, they’re talking, but he’s trying to feel things out.

‘We’re discussing and talking. I can’t exactly say anything for sure, but there’ve been talks.”

Smith also mentioned how there are other places he could sign with, but pointed out how he’s supposed to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Famer and the best decision may be to go back to WWE no matter which brand he ends up on. However, it’s just not any decision to make.