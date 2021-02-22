Dynamite Kid Episode Confirmed For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 has been confirmed by VICE to begin airing sometime this year. Several topics for the 3rd season have already been confirmed and a new one was just revealed today. According to a report from PW Insider, an episode focussed on the life and career of The Dynamite Kid, Tom Billington, is in the works.

Billington’s children, his ex-wife Michelle, and his sister-in-law Julie Hart have all been interviewed for the episode.

Dynamite Kid wrestled with Stampede Wrestling in Calgary and NJPW in Japan during his early career. He became well known for innovative matches with guys like Bret Hart in Calgary and Tiger Mask in Japan. In 1984, he signed with WWE and teamed with his cousin Davey Boy Smith Jr. as the British Bulldogs, where they are former WWF Tag Team Champions.

He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Tokyo Sports in 1991. He was elected to the Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995. Unfortunately, Dynamite was confined to a wheelchair due to injuries around 1997. He then suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013.

Dynamite Kid passed away in 2018 at the age of 60 due to his numerous health ailments.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Episodes

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will cover the following topics:

Brian Pillman (Season Premiere)

FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling)

XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling)

Nick Gage

WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea 1995

The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith, Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin & Jake “The Snake” Roberts)

Ion Croitoru (a.k.a. Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K-9)

Chris Kanyon

More topics for Season Three of Dark Side of the Ring will be revealed in the months ahed. The season will span 14 episodes, so there is still a lot more info to come.