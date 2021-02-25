EC3 Officially Signs With Ring of Honor Wrestling

Ring of Honor has confirmed that former WWE Superstar EC3 has signed with the company. The company issued a press release earlier today confirming that the former IMPACT World Champion will be joining the promotion going forward.

Here is the full release from ROH:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that EC3 has signed with the company.

- Advertisement -

EC3, who had been pro wrestling’s hottest free agent since he hit the open market last summer; made a few appearances with ROH in the fall. He made his unannounced return on last weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” to confront Jay Briscoe.

EC3 and Briscoe had been scheduled to face each other at Final Battle in December. The match was called off after EC3 tested positive for COVID-19.

EC3 Signs With ROH

Recognized as a two-time former world champion, EC3 boasts one of the most chiseled physiques in the sport and stellar speaking skills.

- Advertisement -

EC3 seized control of his narrative during his time as a free agent. A darker, more intense and more dangerous EC3 showed up in ROH declaring that he was on a quest to see if honor is real.

Now that EC3 is making ROH his home, he’ll have ample time to find out.

Since leaving WWE last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former 24/7 Champion has been promoting his character via YouTube videos and his social media presence. The former Derrick Bateman confirmed with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast that he wanted to work where he was offered creative freedom and be able to ‘control the narrative.’ It appears as though ROH have offered the former Ethan Carter 3rd what he was looking for.