EC3 Reveals Why He Signed With Ring of Honor Wrestling

Ring of Honor recently confirmed that former WWE Superstar EC3 has signed with the company. The company issued a press release yesterday confirming that the former IMPACT World Champion will be joining the promotion going forward.

Essential Character 3rd took to Twitter to react to the news now going public. “A #message from the #essentialcharacter??” EC3 began. “I have agreed to terms with @ringofhonorwrestling as my chosen three-letter wrestling company.??”

EC3 Talks Signing With ROH



“#RingOfHonor will provide me the corporate platform required to #free this industry” EC3 continued. “It’s competitors, and it’s fan base from??, conformity?, toxic, groupthink??, archaic, storytelling??, paint by number, movesets??, banal, character development??.”

The former IMPACT World Champion finished by writing more cryptic messages. “Ring of Honor is aware of the extreme value in a #FreeEC3, and has provided me not only beyond fair #financial compensation, but the #freedom to push forward #TheNarrative, it’s #content and most importantly it’s ideals:??

•Control??

•Freedom??

•Purpose ??

??

I very much look forward to etching my name amongst (and above) those who built the foundation Ring of Honor, competing with it’s exceptional roster, finishing what I have started with Jay Brisco, and carrying the #brand forward into the future it deserves.??

??

#ControlYourNarrative”

Are you excited to see EC3 appear in Ring of Honor? Let us know in the comments