Impact Results (2/9): Go-Home Show For No Surrender

Impact Wrestling 2/9 was the go-home show for No Surrender this Saturday on Impact Plus.

Impact Wrestling 2/9 Quick Results:

Trey Miguel, Josh Alexander, Willie Mack & Suicide defeated Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Daivari & Blake Christian Kimber Lee defeated ODB Neveah defeated Kiera Hogan via DQ Black Taurus defeated Kaleb (with a K) Impact Tag Team Championships Chris Sabin & James Storm defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) (c) via DQ – Good Brothers retain titles.

Moose Interrupts Tommy Dreamer & Rich Swann Contract Signing

Moose is upset that Tommy Dreamer is getting the title shot at No Surrender. Swann chose Dreamer as his opponent as the event takes place on Dreamer’s 50th Birthday. He came out to confront Swann and Dreamer but D’Amore told him he’ll be suspended if he interferes at No Surrender. Moose said he’s the real world champion, but Swann disagreed. Dreamer then cut a passionate promo about how he doesn’t wrestle for money, he wrestles because he loves this business and there is a locker room full of “Dreamers” in the back and he wants to use his platform for good.

“Being the Impact Champion gives me a larger platform,” Dreamer said.

“I want to spread good throughout this world. For 3 hours, I want people to forget about all the crap in this world. Rich, it’s going to be an honor to tear it up with you.”

Dreamer then signed the contract to bring the segment to a close.

Matt Hardy & Private Party Ruin Tag Title Match, Storm & Sabin Added To No Surrender Tag Title Match

Matt Hardy and Private Party appeared on the stage during the tag title match this week. Just as Sabin and Storm seemed to have the advantage in the match, Private Party attacked. Upset that Sabin and Storm were getting a tag title shot before theirs at No Surrender, the idea was to get the match thrown out.

After the match, Hardy told Private Party he was proud of them. He said he’ll give them a bonus if they win the tag titles on Saturday as well. Scott D’Amore then confronted the 3 of them. He said to keep Storm and Sabin from interfering in the match at No Surrender, he’ll put them in the match. So it will be Private Party vs The Good Brothers vs James Storm & Chris Sabin on Saturday.

Tony Khan Talks About Opening Wrestling’s “Forbidden Door”

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone were back this week. Khan talked about how he is actually the forbidden door and he realized that when he came to Impact Wrestling.

“I just had to open myself, and that comes from being here with you IMPACT Wrestling! Doing these paid ads, I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve opened myself up to new experiences, and look at all the great things that have happened. We did a great rating for Dynamite this week with IMPACT people there. We had people from New Japan, who knows who is going to be there next week?”

Sami Callihan Sends A Message To Trey Miguel

Trey Miguel picked up the win for his team in 8-man tag-team action to kick off the show this week. He debuted a new submission move and got the tapout from Blake Christian in the match. After the match, the lights flicked off and Sami Callihan appeared on the big screen. Last week, Callihan said that Miguel has no loyalty and that’s why the other Rascalz aren’t with him anymore. This week, he said that while Miguel seems to have momentum, he will eventually flake out again. It seems we are building to a big singles match between the two.

Kimber Lee Picks Up Win Over ODB Thanks To Susan & Deonna Purrazzo

Despite being heavily outmatched in some areas of this match, Kimber Lee picked up the win over ODB this week. The finish of the match came not long after Susan attempted to distract the referee, perhaps to point out some perceived offense that took place. This brought out Jordynne Grace and Jazz from the back who then got into a melee with Purrazzo and Susan. ODB came off the top and took out both the Knockouts Champ and the woman who frequently wants to see a manager. When ODB came back into the ring, however, Kimber Lee rolled her up and got the 3-count.

After the match, Susan said that “someone needs to talk to their manager” about this, and so she went to Scott D’Amore to organize a 6-person match between the two sides.

Jake Something Turns Down Violent By Design

Eric Young’s Violent By Design stable offered Cody Deaner’s Cousin Jake a spot in the faction. Jake turned down the group this week, however. This led to VOD attacking Jake and wrapping a chair around his neck. Deaner told Young that he wants to fight Jake and so instead of attacking him now, Young announced that Deaner will face Jake at No Surrender on Saturday.

Neveah Picks Up Win Over Kiera Hogan Via DQ

A fine example of refereeing was exhibited by Brandon Tolle during this match. Tolle was briefly distracted by Havok on the outside and this led Tasha Steelz to feel it was a safe time to interfere. She was wrong. Tolle turned around in time to see her attacking Neveah and called for the disqualification.

Later, Steelz and Hogan complained to Scott D’Amore about Tolle’s officiating. D’Amore said he would take care of things. He then announced that Tolle won’t be the referee when Havok & Neveah challenged Fire N Flava for the tag belts at No Surrender. As this match had not yet been scheduled, Hogan and Steelz were a little upset with D’Amore’s announcement. He also announced the match would be no disqualification.

Black Taurus Joins Decay

Last week on Impact, Team XXXL recruited Tenille Dashwood to help in their feud with Decay. Dashwood, Acey Romero and Larry D will team against Rosemary, Crazzy Steve and a mystery partner this weekend at No Surrender. This week, the members of Decay announced AAA’s Black Taurus as their 3rd member. He then defeated Kaleb with a K in singles action.

Lineup For Impact No Surrender