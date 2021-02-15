Io Shirai Retains Women’s Title At WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Io Shirai was successful in her latest title defense of the NXT Women’s Title.

She did so at Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event when she beat Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in a Triple Threat Match.

The match saw a brawling style with everyone trying to get their spots in. A typical three-way. At one point, Storm was going to do a spot with the announce table, but it broke by itself as she was clearing it. After Storm hit a headbutt off the top rope to Martinez, Io hit a moonsault onto them and pinned Martinez for the win.

On the January 27th edition of NXT, Shirai, Storm, and Martinez took part in a three-way brawl with it ending seeing Storm standing tall and holding up the title. Last month, Martinez made her return to NXT by attacking Shirai, who had been challenged by Storm and went to the ring to call her out. However, Martinez took her out by throwing her into the announce table.

Although Storm & Martinez teamed together in the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, they were quickly eliminated by Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter in the first round. This was done thanks to Shirai attacking Martinez during the match.

