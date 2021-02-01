Jay White Returns To NJPW At Road To New Beginning

Despite seemingly having quit the promotion at New Year’s Dash, Jay White is back with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He returned last night/this morning at the Road to New Beginning event in Korakuen Hall. White attacked Tomohiro Ishii after a match featuring his Bullet Club stablemates.

Shortly after White stated he was leaving NJPW, a report from the Super J-Cast stated that there was real concern he was leaving the company. There was also said to be interest from WWE in White.

Several sources have indicated there is some doubt whether Jay White will extend his NJPW contract, rumoured to be up at the end of the month. WWE are believed to be making a strong play for him and it’s 50/50 whether he stays or goes. — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) January 8, 2021

According to comments made by Dave Meltzer, however, White was never leaving NJPW. He reportedly told AEW in 2018 that he signed a 7-year deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Tony Schiavone also poured cold water on the idea of White joining AEW. He expressed skepticism that White really was a free agent recently on an AEW Dynamite post-show.

“I don’t think so,” Schiavone responded to a fan question. “I think he’s pretty much locked into what he’s doing there.”

In storyline, White said after losing to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom that New Year’s Dash would be his last show with NJPW.

“I am out here in Japan wasting my life away for what? During a global pandemic. I’m not going to do this anymore. If this is all it’s for, I’m not going to do it. If they wanna make me show up tomorrow…I’ll show up tomorrow if you want me to. But after that…that’s it. I’m done.”