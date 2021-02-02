Jay White Takes Shot At Bullet Club Reunions, Young Bucks Respond

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White returned to NJPW at yesterday’s Road to New Beginning event in Korakuen Hall. The promotion has recently published White’s backstage comments from the event where he takes a shot at recent “Bullet Club reunions” in other promotions.

“In case you forgot, in case there is any question to it, it’s still my era!” White said. “New Japan, across the world of pro-wrestling, it’s still my era. It is the real era!”

“I’m still Bullet Club, I’m real Bullet Club. This is real Bullet Club right here!” White continued. “We’re not a cheap ripoff trying to recreate the past to try and regain some relevance and doing corny reunions just so you can sell sh**ty t-shirts to you all but, of course, you all still buy them because you are you.”

“Let me tell you what real Bullet Club is about. It’s about change, it’s about moving forward, it’s about progression. It’s not about living in the past, it’s not about going backwards. So, what’s next for me? What am I progressing towards? You just saw, you just saw out there. Ishii, that’s who I’m moving towards.”

The official Young Bucks Twitter account responded to White’s comments.

“The original Bullet Club t-shirt design hadn’t been in the Top Sellers List for two years.. until the night we all decided to throw up Too Sweet again. You’re welcome,” the account Tweeted.

Footage of White returning at the February 1st Road to New Beginning event at Korakuen Hall can be seen in the player below. Backstage comments appear later in the same video.