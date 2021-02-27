John Morrison Reportedly Injured On Raw

Former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison apparently suffered some sort of knee injury during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

According to reports from the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former champion injured his knee in his match against the current US champion Matt Riddle on the show.

Morrison did a twisting dive during the match but his leg got caught in the ropes and the high flying star landed awkwardly with his knee hitting the floor.

While he chose to continue the bout after getting checked by the referee, the Raw star was seen limping later in the match. The two stars then completed the match without Riddle working on his opponents’ knee.

It was noted that John Morrison was also seen limping and walking slower than his normal pace later in the same episode when he came out with the WWE champion The Miz for a segment.

The former champion also seems to have taken a note on the chatter about the botch on Raw and he posted a comparison video of himself practicing the move:

I saw stuff online about me botching a dive Monday- the landing didn’t go as I pictured but the dive was pretty close to exactly what I’ve been working on ? as soon as you eliminate the human idea that you need to jump off ur feet to springboard a world of possibilities opens up pic.twitter.com/B1OKk9YC2T — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 26, 2021

With The Miz winning the WWE title, John is likely to get involved in the title picture sooner or later. There is no word yet on if his injury is serious and if Morrison will have to take a break from in-ring action but we will keep you posted on his status.