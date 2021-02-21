Keith Lee Injured, Removed from Elimination Chamber PPV

WWE Superstar Keith Lee has reportedly been injured and will no longer be taking part in the Elimination Chamber PPV event. Lee was scheduled to be part of the Triple Threat match for the United States Championship.

PWInsider confirmed the news tonight that Keith Lee will not be part of the show. Lee is apparently not backstage and the nature of the injury is thus far not public knowledge. WWE did state on screen that Bobby Lashley injured Lee on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, although this appears to just be storyline justification at this point.

WWE held a Fatal Four Way on the kickoff show to determine the replacement for Keith Lee. Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison and ELIAS all participated in the contest, with John Morrison taking the win and filling in for Keith Lee tonight.

Here’s the full card for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 event: