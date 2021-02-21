Keith Lee Injured, Removed from Elimination Chamber PPV

WWE Superstar Keith Lee has reportedly been injured and will no longer be taking part in the Elimination Chamber PPV event. Lee was scheduled to be part of the Triple Threat match for the United States Championship.
PWInsider confirmed the news tonight that Keith Lee will not be part of the show. Lee is apparently not backstage and the nature of the injury is thus far not public knowledge. WWE did state on screen that Bobby Lashley injured Lee on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, although this appears to just be storyline justification at this point.
WWE held a Fatal Four Way on the kickoff show to determine the replacement for Keith Lee. Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison and ELIAS all participated in the contest, with John Morrison taking the win and filling in for Keith Lee tonight.
Here’s the full card for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 event:
- WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston
- WWE Universal Championship #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin
- Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Winner of EC match
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair
- United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. ?
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- Fatal Four Way Match (Winner Added To US Title Match): Ricochet vs ELIAS vs John Morrison vs Mustafa Ali