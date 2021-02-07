Kiera Hogan Implies Sasha Banks Stole Her Look

Kiera Hogan recently took an indirect shot at Sasha Banks during SmackDown, where she called out The Boss for copying her look and attire.

The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter and posted the following about the supposed similarities between her and the SmackDown Women’s Champion’s attire and entrance, along with a GIF of herself: “Imma leave this here, Check my fit though ? often imitated never duplicated and that’s on periodt ? you can’t do it like me boo #HottestFlame.”

“‘If you want it come and get though! Make sure you want it for I give it though” and that’s on PERIODT POOH ? #HottestFlame #BlueFlame #FirenFlava.”

Imma leave this here, Check my fit though ? often imitated never duplicated and that’s on periodt ? you can’t do it like me boo #HottestFlame pic.twitter.com/mxD4G6QDmc — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) February 6, 2021

“If you want it come and get though! Make sure you want it for I give it though”and that’s on PERIODT POOH ? #HottestFlame #BlueFlame #FirenFlava pic.twitter.com/MyU4OuqLX2 — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) February 6, 2021

The one half of the current Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion didn’t name The Boss of course, but fans were quick to figure out who she was talking about.

Even though it’s true that the style seems a bit similar, with Sasha Banks sporting blue colored hair and dressing in all black for her promo, it is most likely just a coincidence as she has been using attires similar to this one for a while now.

Sasha Banks hasn’t responded to the post, most likely because her username wasn’t mentioned directly and both the wrestlers are separated by companies.

However, many of Banks’ fans were quick to defend her and flooded Kiera Hogan’s Twitter mentions. When she started getting Banks’ fans in her replies she posted a reaction GIF of a person laughing with the caption, “Insecure?! Y’all got me…”

Hogan seemed pretty unbothered by all the attention, however, as she snapped back by posting, “Y’all profile pictures aren’t even pictures of you! Outta here! Big mad! Be true to you boo and stop worrying about me”

Y’all profile pictures aren’t even pictures of you! Outta here! Big mad! ?? Be true to you boo and stop worrying about me ? — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) February 6, 2021

This begs the question: will we get to see the two of them in the ring anytime soon? Probably not, as Kiera Hogan is under a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling at the moment. But it will surely be interesting to see both the blue-haired stars have a go at it.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time Hogan has said someone has stolen her style. Back in 2018, in an interview, she claimed that Ember Moon stole her gimmick when the two were at a WWE tryout together in 2015.