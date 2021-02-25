Kyle O’Reilly Out For At Least A Month, WWE Announces

Kyle O’Reilly felt the brunt of the attack by his former teammate Adam Cole on last week’s NXT, where Cole kicked O’Reilly in the face and threw him onto the steel steps. After the show, fans got concerned as photos of O’Reilly being stretchered out of the arena came out online. However, WWE clarified the situation, and we now know that O’Reilly is okay and is not seriously hurt.

On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was revealed during a report how long O’Reilly will be out of action. The company announced that he will not be medically cleared to return for 4 to 6 weeks, that at least a month from now or month-and-a-half due to the injuries suffered by Cole’s brainbuster on the steel steps.

INJURY UPDATE: @KORcombat is not medically cleared to compete. As of this moment, his estimated return date is 4-6 weeks. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ohTBUCqLdk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021

Thankfully, it was nothing serious as what fans were initially believing, and it’s relieving to know that he’s doing okay and will be back to action soon. This is to add to the storyline between Adam Cole betraying The Undisputed Era. It would be interesting to see how Kyle O’Reilly would exact revenge on Cole for his actions, as the given timeframe is around WrestleMania so we could probably see him back to start a new program with Cole after Cole possibly wins the title at the event.

Adam Cole apologized for his actions during the final moments of NXT, and addressed his questionable actions from TakeOver and last week. He admitted that what he did to Kyle O’Reilly was wrong and vowed to fix things any he can. Roderick Strong came out and asked him why he feels sorry now, and not during the ten days since he turned on them. Finn Balor also got involved, who attacked Cole. He was superkicked away by Cole with him and Strong remaining in the ring. Cole apologised and said he loved Strong like a brother, and hugged him. Only to hit him with a low blow and betraying Undisputed Era and making his stance clear for good. It seems like the faction is gone now, with Bobby Fish out with an injury and O’Reilly gone for a good month.