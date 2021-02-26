Lacey Evans Confirms Pregnancy: “I’m Having A Baby, Y’all!”

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is proud to announce, “I’m having a baby y’all!”

Evans is currently on hiatus from WWE. She was recently embroiled in a heated feud with Charlotte Flair, but announced on television that she was pregnant. It was implied on television that Charlotte’s father, Ric Flair, might have had something to do with her situation.

Ric Flair’s involvement was just for storylines, but the former United States Marine is in fact expecting another child. She recently appeared on American Brain and Braun to confirm the news.

“I’m having a baby y’all!” she announced. “I didn’t expect it to be right now, as of a week ago. Women in sports entertainment, women in general, you never know. I don’t have an office job where I can get a big belly and type away at a computer desk. That’s not what God put in my life. Unfortunately, I gotta’ take it easy.”

She was scheduled to face Asuka at the recent WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but that obviously was not meant to be.

Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella-Kadlec) and husband Alfonso already have one daughter together, Summer. She spoke fondly about the possibility of having a son, but will be happy with the baby’s gender no matter what.

SEScoops wishes Lacey Evans and her husband big congratulations on their growing family.