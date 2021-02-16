Lacey Evans Is Legitimately Pregnant

Lacey Evans shared some exciting news on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair fought Peyton Royce and Evans in a tag team match on this show, but Evans didn’t take a bump as she refused to tag in. Instead, she walked out from ringside before announcing she is pregnant.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair implied that he is the father because he could be heard saying, “call me daddy.” Clearly, Flair is not the father but Evans is legitimately pregnant.

Evans informed WWE about her pregnancy on Monday. Thus, they had to change the direction of her storyline with Flair.

This means that she will be taking time off from WWE. The company could always pick up the storyline where it left off when she returns late this year or in early 2022. This will be the second child for Lacey and her husband Alfonso as their first child is named Summer.

WWE will also have to announce her replacement in a planned title match as Evans was supposed to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.