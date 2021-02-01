Latest On Christian’s In-Ring Status With WWE

Christian was the big surprise appearance in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event and now fans are wondering what his future exactly holds.

PWInsider.com reports he will be making future appearances and the belief is that he’s working a part-time schedule. However, as of this afternoon, he was not scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The report goes on to state the story making the rounds backstage after the Royal Rumble was he secretly got cleared a week before the Rumble after a visit to Pittsburgh.

- Advertisement -

It was added that up until he started to warm up for the appearance, his return was kept quiet from everyone backstage beyond a very small amount who were aware ahead of time.

Christian’s career in the pro wrestling business ended due to his history of suffering concussions in 2014. However, in a situation like Daniel Bryan, who also had a history of concussions, he was medically cleared years after he was told that he couldn’t wrestle again.

Before the Royal Rumble, the closest he came to wrestling again came back on the June 15, 2020 edition of Raw where he had an unsanctioned match with Randy Orton.