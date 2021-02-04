MLW Fusion (2/3): Baklei Brawl Headlines, Azteca Underground Mystery Continues

MLW this week featured a Baklei Brawl between Alexander Hammerstone and Mads Krugger in the main event. Los Parks also defended their tag-team titles against TJP and Bu Ko Dao. Jordan Oliver and Gino Medina were also featured in singles action.

MLW Fusion 2/3 Quick Results:

Jordan Oliver defeated Sentai Death Squad Member MLW Tag Team Championships

Los Parks (c) defeated TJP & Bu Ko Dao Gino Medina defeated Gringo Loco Baklei Brawl

Alexander Hammerstone vs Mads Krugger

Injustice and Contra Unit Rivalry Continues

Last week, Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed from Injustice dressed up as Sentai Death Squad members in order to attack Contra Unit. This week, Oliver would take on one masked member of the squad. Myron Reed also challenged Contra Unit to a tag match for next week, which was later made official.

Oliver got a quick win here but he may have been injured. He came up favoring his leg after a running kick. Oliver hit a springboard cutter shortly after for the win. He’s wrestled a bunch since these tapings so I’m assuming his leg is fine.

"@TheJordanOliver isn't that 170-pound kid I was a year ago… I'm a heavyweight."



Injustice's Jordan Oliver has sent a message to @SAMOANWEREWOLF#MLWFusion



? https://t.co/CyxYnQj2uB pic.twitter.com/yxFAgI2Gm5 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021

After the match, Oliver cut a promo saying he now weighs 220lbs and is a heavyweight. He’s coming after Jacob Fatu and the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Is Azteca Underground Going To Purchase IWA Puerto Rico???

Salina de la Renta cut a promo this week where she spoke about the mysterious owner of Azteca Underground having deep pockets. Salina revealed that this mysterious person has put in an offer to purchase a percentage of IWA Puerto Rico, the promotion that Savio Vega is currently the owner of.

?BREAKING?@AliciaAtout with some more information regarding last weeks scandal involving former NBA referee Tim Donaghy.



? https://t.co/ZCtR4a7q3Q pic.twitter.com/MirwZO5Tz8 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021

Last week, the referee had the heart of the 2007 NBA Betting scandal cost Savio Vega the Caribbean Championship in a strap match against Richard Holiday. There were a few updates this week, including the fact that several late bets came in on the match between Holiday and Vega. Alicia Atout confirmed that MLW is looking into the matter. She’ll interview Richard Holliday about it next week.

Los Parks Defend Tag Titles Using Underhanded Tactics

TJP and Bu Ko Dao qualified for this tag title match by picking up a win last week. Things wouldn’t go as smoothly for them this week, however.

Salina de la Renta brought out her Los Parks tag-team but was accompanied by an unnamed man who was described as being a representative for El Jefe (a moniker often used for Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground).

The finish of the match came when El Jefe’s representative lifted up the ring apron and allowed a LA Park Jr., who was not in the match, to replace El Hijo de LA Park. Salina had the referee distracted and when they returned to the match, they did not notice that the Park sons had swapped spots. This allowed LA Park Jr. to hit a shoulder-breaker on Bu Ko Dao for the win.

After the match, TJP seemed upset with his protege and walked out on him.

Lio Rush vs Laredo Kid Next Week

Lio Rush is the new MLW World Middleweight Champion. He defeated Myron Reed for the belt at Kings of the Colosseum last month. Laredo Kid is the AAA Cruiserweight Champion. Next week, the two will clash in what will be a fairly epic main event match.

This week, Lio Rush cut a promo saying he wants to be a two title champion in MLW and AAA and wants to challenge Laredo Kid.

Concerns Piling Up Regarding “Filthy Island”

??Prize fights in paradise or Fire Festival 2.0? ??



?Amid rumors of major financial woes, Team Filthy presents the first Filthy Island Control Center.??



? https://t.co/CyxYnQADm9 pic.twitter.com/tNp0noHbwC — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021

Sponsors have been turning away from Tom Lawlor’s “Filthy Island” in droves. This is mainly due to Lawlor being suspected to have been behind the recent attack on ACH. With no money backing the island festival, it seems things are turning into a bit of a Fyre Festival type situation. The Filthy Island event will air on February 17th and it might turn out to be a fairly infamous show. King Mo vs Low-Ki has been booked for it.

Gino Medina Defeats Gringo Loco

Gino Medina drives Gringo Loco into the corner and caps it off with a brutal knee.



? https://t.co/ZCtR49POFg@TLHT__ pic.twitter.com/ZzkmBpBNrZ — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021

Before this match, we saw clips of Richard Holliday and Gino Medina arguing over if Medina was fired from the Dynasty or if he quit. This week, we saw Gino Medina in singles action against Gringo Loco. Medina was able to pick up the win by reversing a pinning combination into his own pinning move. After the match, however, Medina was cutting a promo and Gringo Loco came flying in from above with an attack. It appears things aren’t over between these two.

Contra Unit Has “Big Plans” For Alexander Hammerstone

There seems to be more mind games from @MadsKrugger as @alexhammerstone thought he picked up the win but it turns out to be a decoy.



? https://t.co/ZCtR4a7q3Q pic.twitter.com/egF65PRhaj — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021

Alexander Hammerstone met Mads Krugger this week in an undisclosed location for a Baklei Brawl. In storyline, the match is a no-holds-barred type fight that Krugger is believed to have taken part in frequently in South Africa.

Camera operators were nervous and could be heard lobbying for leaving the location throughout the match. There were concerns about the presence of liquid nitrogen and other dangerous items as well.

Hammerstone appeared to have gotten the advantage on Krugger and pinned him but things weren’t exactly as they seemed. Hammerstone then noticed that Krugger didn’t have the same tattoos and the glove was on the wrong hand. This wasn’t Mads Krugger! The real Krugger then came out and attacked Hammerstone. The show closed with Krugger standing tall over Hammerstone and saying Contra Unit has “big plans” for him.

MLW.com has since updated Hammerstone’s condition:

“Hammerstone, who had his bell rung, has refused medical treatment despite a huge knot swelling on the side of his head from a crushing blow to his skull in the closing moments of the Baklei Brawl.”

“Fleeing the scene as several cars arrived carrying MLW security and staff, Mads Krùgger and CONTRA soldiers were spotted the referee and camera man in the Baklei Brawl leaving a note near a still downed Hammerstone.”