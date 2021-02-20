More On What Bo Dallas Is Doing During His Time Away From WWE

Bo Dallas is still a part of the WWE roster but the former NXT champion hasn’t been seen on WWE programming for a long time.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provides some more update on his whereabouts and the latest edition of the Newsletter reveals what the former NXT star is doing nowadays.

According to it, Dallas has been preparing for his life after wrestling and he has been running a farm with fellow WWE superstar Liv Morgan.

The two have also started a family real estate business and the brother of WWE’s Bray Wyatt has been studying the ins and outs of the industry for his future.

While Bo Dallas is still under contract with the company and getting paid by the promotion, the creative have nothing for him and at this point, they don’t even bring him in for TV tapings just in case.

The third generation wrestling star last appeared on WWE programming during the Crown Jewel event in 2019 where he competed in the tag team turmoil match with partner Curtis Axel.

However, he hasn’t made any appearances for the company since 2019 and there is no update on when or if we will ever see him returning to the WWE TV.