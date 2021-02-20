New Title Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card

A new match has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.
On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the straps against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair
WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. As it stands now, there are only a few matches confirmed. There’s still no word who WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will face after Lacey Evans was pulled due to her pregnancy.
Also, Keith Lee missed Monday’s Raw and his status for the Triple Threat Match along with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle is up in the air.
Jax and Baszler are slated to defend the titles against Raquel Gonzelez and Dakota Kai on the March 3rd edition of NXT.
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus – Elimination Chamber Match
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. TBA
- Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro – #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. TBA
- WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee – Triple Threat Match
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair