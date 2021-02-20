New Title Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card

A new match has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the straps against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. As it stands now, there are only a few matches confirmed. There’s still no word who WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will face after Lacey Evans was pulled due to her pregnancy.

Also, Keith Lee missed Monday’s Raw and his status for the Triple Threat Match along with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle is up in the air.

Jax and Baszler are slated to defend the titles against Raquel Gonzelez and Dakota Kai on the March 3rd edition of NXT.