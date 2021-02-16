News On If Sammy Guevara Has Heat For Turning Down Impact Spot

The reports of Sammy Guevara turning down a spot at the latest Impact tapings and being sent back home made a lot of headlines yesterday.

Many believed that the behaviour might have landed the young star in hot waters with both the companies but that’s not the case, at least with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer claimed that one person from impact told them that the spot Sammy turned down was something he ‘should’ve turned down.’

He also revealed that there is no heat on the Cuban star from AEW‘s side. The two companies also has no heat due to the incident, though Impact officials are not happy with Guevara.

For those who don’t know, Sammy Guevara was apparently booked for a spot at the latest Impact tapings, with the storyline playing off of him quitting the Inner Circle on last week’s Dynamite.

However, the AEW star didn’t like the ideas Impact officials had in store for him when he got to the tapings and he wanted the creative plans to be changed.

This led to Guevara taking his complains to AEW officials and the Impact officials did the same. Sammy Guevara eventually went back home and Impact used Black Taurus in the spot they had planned for him.

There is no word yet on what were the exact creative plans that led to the whole situation but we should get a better idea after this week’s episode of Impact.