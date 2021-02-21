Paige Hopeful For In Ring Return “One Day”

It appears that the former Diva’s Champion Paige is hoping to follow in the footsteps of stars like Daniel Bryan and Edge and return to in-ring competition. This week’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment involving the two former world champions where Edge told Bryan that his in ring return in 2018 inspired the Rated R Superstar to do the same.

WWE posted the video of the segment on their Twitter. Paige responded to the tweet and she suggested that she is hopeful about making an in-ring return herself somewhere down the line:

Daniel Bryan was forced to retire from in ring competition due to multiple health issues in 2016 but he worked to get himself clear again and the former world champion made his in ring return in 2018.

Edge on the other hand, stayed away from in ring competition for almost 9 years after announcing his retirement in 2011. He finally returned to action during last year’s Royal Rumble event.

The 28-year-old Paige has been away from in-ring competition after she suffered a neck injury during a house show in December 2017. The former champion has hinted at potential in-ring return multiple times recently and it would be interesting to see if she returns to active competition in near future.