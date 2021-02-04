Paige VanZant Confirms WWE Talks, Visit To Performance Center

Paige VanZant recently confirmed that she has visited the WWE Performance Center in Florida. She spoke with Chris Van Vliet recently about her future ambitions with the company.

“Yes, I have visited their campus, the Performance Center in Orlando. I was able to go visit and look around and kind of get a sense for what it’s all about,” PVZ said on the show.

She was also asked if she’s had much communication with WWE.

“Communication is actually there sometimes so we’re able to communicate and show our interest with each other and once there’s a little bit more free time in my schedule I think that’s something that I would like to really pursue.”

VanZant is currently signed to the Bare Knuckled Fighting Championships. She is scheduled to make her debut for the promotion this weekend at BKFC16. VanZant is scheduled to fight Britain Hart in the main event of the show.

Paige VanZant was also asked if she has interest working with WWE in the future.

“I get asked about WWE a lot and I do feel like it’s something I would be very good at because I kind of have the best of both worlds; I was a dancer where I was used to the entertainment and the showmanship side of it and the combat sports side obviously goes into the WWE. You know, I don’t think that it’s something that I could do both (Bare Knuckle FC and pro wrestling) at the same time. I feel like I would want to do that 100%, so maybe it’s something that after I’m done fighting in a cage and in a ring that maybe I’ll go over to there but the door is definitely open.”

