Parker Boudreaux Signs With WWE, Leaving UCF (Report)

Parker Boudreaux is WWE bound. The 6’4″ heavyweight has long been on WWE‘s radar. It now appears that he’s leaving the gridiron for the wrestling ring.

The University of Central Florida football team just released its roster for the next season and Parker Boudreaux was conspicuously absent. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Boudreaux has put pen to paper and recently signed a developmental deal with WWE. “He signed a developmental deal and did a publicity photo of him at a Royal Rumble party watching with Eva Marie.”

Dave Meltzer added that he was backstage at the January 20th NXT TV tapings.

Parker Boudreaux To WWE

- Advertisement -

Boudreaux is based out of the Orlando, FL area, home of WWE‘s Performance Center. It is not currently known when he’ll be reporting to the PC.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Boudreaux said he gets compared to Brock Lesnar frequently. “I probably get that one every day,” he said. “I’ll get [Ivan] Drago from Rocky. I’ll get [Brian] Bosworth. Everybody has something. It’s pretty funny.”

Brock Lesnar‘s former advocate, Paul Heyman sees Parker Boudreaux’s star potential. Heyman told fans to keep an eye on him in 2021.

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

WWE is not the only company that had eyes on Parker Boudreaux. AEW Executive Jim Ross also sent feelers to him on social media.