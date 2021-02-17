Braun Strowman Calls Out WWE Signee Parker Boudreaux

Parker Boudreaux is considered a blue-chip prospect for WWE. He recently signed with the company and has been backstage at events as of late.
Boudreaux posted video online yesterday that is garnering attention. The former UCF football star says he’s played his last ‘snap and is now focused on his pro-wrestling career.
Boudreaux continued to post several images to his Twitter account. Braun Strowman then responded to one Twitter user’s belief that Boudreaux could face Strowman at WrestleMania someday.
Paul Heyman had noted that he believes Boudreaux could be “The Next Big Thing” which is a line he previously used for Brock Lesnar.
Boudreaux previously noted that he gets comparisons to Brock Lesnar as well as Rocky IV’s Ivan Drago.
“I probably get that one every day,” he said to the Bleacher Report. “I’ll get [Ivan] Drago from Rocky. I’ll get [Brian] Bosworth. Everybody has something. It’s pretty funny.”
Jim Ross has also spoken about Boudreaux’s potential. He sent out the following Tweet last April.
Braun Strowman returned to action on this week’s edition of RAW. He had been on the shelf with a blood infection that caused him to lose 15lbs.