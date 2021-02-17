Braun Strowman Calls Out WWE Signee Parker Boudreaux

Parker Boudreaux is considered a blue-chip prospect for WWE. He recently signed with the company and has been backstage at events as of late.

Boudreaux posted video online yesterday that is garnering attention. The former UCF football star says he’s played his last ‘snap and is now focused on his pro-wrestling career.

I've played my last snap. On to bigger things. You can connect the dots.



Video credits listed on https://t.co/8m4p3YIOej. Songs by @PeripheryBand pic.twitter.com/wFXGisL6Pv — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 16, 2021

Boudreaux continued to post several images to his Twitter account. Braun Strowman then responded to one Twitter user’s belief that Boudreaux could face Strowman at WrestleMania someday.

WrestleMania…?????? Lol call me if he figures out how to even put laces in his boots. #IAmTheOnlyBigThing — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 16, 2021

Credit: Mike Le, Wolves Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/bOvCUXDG2W — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 16, 2021

Paul Heyman had noted that he believes Boudreaux could be “The Next Big Thing” which is a line he previously used for Brock Lesnar.

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

Boudreaux previously noted that he gets comparisons to Brock Lesnar as well as Rocky IV’s Ivan Drago.

“I probably get that one every day,” he said to the Bleacher Report. “I’ll get [Ivan] Drago from Rocky. I’ll get [Brian] Bosworth. Everybody has something. It’s pretty funny.”

Jim Ross has also spoken about Boudreaux’s potential. He sent out the following Tweet last April.

Hope to see you in @AEWrestling some day Parker! ? https://t.co/SM6pB9KYHg — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 5, 2020

Braun Strowman returned to action on this week’s edition of RAW. He had been on the shelf with a blood infection that caused him to lose 15lbs.